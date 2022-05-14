West Ham vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Manchester City could all but seal a successful defence of their Premier League crown when they make the trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side head into the weekend three points clear of Liverpool, and with a goal difference to spare - but David Moyes' Hammers present a particular banana-skin to their aims.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|West Ham vs Manchester City
|Date
|May 15, 2022
|Times
|9am ET, 6am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network
Team news & rosters
|Position
|West Ham roster
|Goalkeepers
|Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph
|Defenders
|Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste
|Midfielders
|Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins
Forwards
|Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex
A big blowout victory over relegated Norwich City was just the tonic for the Hammers after European heartbreak - and now David Moyes will hope they can have a say in the title race too.
His team have already won once against their visitors this term, in the Carabao Cup late last year on penalties - so could lightning strike twice?
Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Lanzini, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.
|Position
|Man City roster
|Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker
|Defenders
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders
|Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia
|Forwards
|Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie
Another day, another free-scoring rout for City, after a 5-1 demolition of Wolves showed Pep Guardiola's men don't need defenders to win games.
But their crisis at the back could be tested more by the sturdiness of their hosts this weekend, and the Catalan will be aware that this is a crucial hurdle to overcome.
Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
Last five results
|West Ham results
|Man City results
|Norwich 0-4 West Ham (May 8)
|Wolves 1-5 Man City (May 11)
|Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (May 5)
|Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8)
|West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1)
|Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (May 4)
|West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt (Apr 28)
|Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30)
|Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Apr 24)
|Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Apr 26)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|11/28/2021
|Man City 2-1 West Ham
|10/27/2021
|West Ham 0 (5)-(3) 0 Man City
|2/27/2021
|Man City 2-1 West Ham
|10/24/2020
|West Ham 1-1 Man City
|2/19/2020
|Man City 2-0 West Ham