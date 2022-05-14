West Ham vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City could all but seal a successful defence of their Premier League crown when they make the trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Watch West Ham vs Manchester City on fuboTV (try for free)

Pep Guardiola's side head into the weekend three points clear of Liverpool, and with a goal difference to spare - but David Moyes' Hammers present a particular banana-skin to their aims.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games West Ham vs Manchester City Date May 15, 2022 Times 9am ET, 6am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

A big blowout victory over relegated Norwich City was just the tonic for the Hammers after European heartbreak - and now David Moyes will hope they can have a say in the title race too.

His team have already won once against their visitors this term, in the Carabao Cup late last year on penalties - so could lightning strike twice?

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Lanzini, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

Another day, another free-scoring rout for City, after a 5-1 demolition of Wolves showed Pep Guardiola's men don't need defenders to win games.

But their crisis at the back could be tested more by the sturdiness of their hosts this weekend, and the Catalan will be aware that this is a crucial hurdle to overcome.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Last five results

West Ham results Man City results Norwich 0-4 West Ham (May 8) Wolves 1-5 Man City (May 11) Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (May 5) Man City 5-0 Newcastle (May 8) West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1) Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (May 4) West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt (Apr 28) Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30) Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Apr 24) Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Apr 26)

Head-to-head