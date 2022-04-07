West Ham vs Lyon: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
West Ham is set to take on Lyon on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the first leg of the quarterfinal matchup between these two sides, with the second leg set to be played on April 14.
In the Round of 16, Lyon defeated Porto by a 2-1 aggregate score, while West Ham overcame a 1-0 deficit after the first leg by winning the second leg 2-0.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|West Ham vs Lyon
|Date
|April 7, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|Galavision
Team news & rosters
|Position
|West Ham roster
|Goalkeepers
|Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph
|Defenders
|Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste
|Midfielders
|Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins
Forwards
|Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex
This is West Ham’s first Europa League appearance since the 2015-16 season and the first time that the team has mde it to the group stage. The Irons ended up winning Group H with four wins in six matches.
Said Benrahma leads West Ham in goals scored during the Europa League with three, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Declan Rice have each scored a pair of goals.
In Premier League play, West Ham currently holds the sixth position, which would qualify it for the Europa Conference League next season. But Manchester United is tied with West Ham in points, so it’ll be a tough fight down the stretch to see which team qualifies for international play next season.
Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Souček, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.
|Position
|Lyon roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lopes, Pollersbeck, Barcola
|Defenders
|Diomande, Emerson, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrqiue, Dubois, Gusto, Da Silva, Boateng
|Midfielders
|Aouar, Paqueta, Faivre, Cherki, Reine-Adelaide, Mendes, Caqueret, Ndombele, Bonnet
|Forwards
|Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Kadewere, Keita, Tele, Sounni, Barcola
Lyon was the winning team in Group A play, scoring twice as many points as second-place Rangers. Les Gones scored 16 goals in that round, the most of any Europa League team in that stage.
All that scoring explains why Karl Toko Ekambi sits atop the Europa League leaderboard in goals scored with six. He’s done that despite playing 145 fewer minutes than Galeno, who he is tied with on the leaderboard.
In Ligue 1 play, Lyon is having an off campaign, as the team sits ninth in the current standings. The French standings are tight though, as just 11 points separate Lyno from second-place Marseille. A run into the top five to qualify it for European competition next year feels unlikely but not impossible.
Predicted Lyon starting XI: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson, Mendes, Toko Ekambi, Faivre, Paquetá, Aouar, Dembélé.
Last five results
|West Ham results
|Lyon results
|West Ham 2-1 Everton (Apr 3)
|Lyon 3-2 Angers (Apr 3)
|Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (Mar 20)
|Reims 0-0 Lyon (Mar 20)
|West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (AET) (Mar 17)
|Lyon 1-1 Porto (Mar 17)
|West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13)
|Lyon 2-4 Rennes (Mar 13)
|Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10)
|Porto 0-1 Lyon (Mar 10)