West Ham vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV in U.S. & Canada, live stream, kickoff time

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to stretch their unbeaten Premier League streak to an incredible 41 games when they travel to London

have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an increasingly insurmountable 19 points, should they defeat West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

The Reds have taken the league by storm this season and are yet to fall to a single defeat, having broken the previous record set by Manchester City for the best-ever start by a Premier League club .

Jurgen Klopp is expected to re-jig his entire squad for the trip to London following a dismal 2-2 draw against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday and name a much stronger XI.

David Moyes' West Ham, meanwhile, have taken just four points from their last five games and find themselves 17th in the table.

The two sides are yet to meet in the Premier League this season, and Moyes will be encouraged by the Reds' narrow 2-1 win at last week – where the league leaders began to show just a slight flicker of fatigue, needing a last-gasp Roberto Firmino winner to secure the victory five minutes from time.

West Ham vs Liverpool on U.S. TV

Game West Ham vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, January 29 Time 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT Channel (US) NBCSN

West Ham vs Liverpool live streaming in U.S. and Canada

United States readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here. In the U.S., West Ham vs Liverpool can be watched live and on-demand with the NBC Sports App.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

US online stream Canada online stream NBC Sports App DAZN

West Ham team news and injuries

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Roberto, Martin, Randolph Defenders Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cardoso, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Johnson Midfielders Noble, Rice, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Wilshire, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Fornals Forwards Haller, Ajeti

West Ham are expected to be without the likes of Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson and Ryan Fredericks due to injury.

Lukasz Fabianski remains a doubt, but will be assessed prior to the game.

The likes of Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku have also picked up knocks, though could still feature.

West Ham potential XI: Randolph; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku; Lanzini, Rice, Noble; Antonio, Haller

Liverpool team news and injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez Midfielders Henderson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino Forwards Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri, Origi

Sadio Mane is unavailable for selection after sustaining a hamstring injury against Wolves last Thursday , with Klopp revealing that Liverpool are expected to be without the forward until after the Premier League winter break.

The likes of Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Joel Matip are likely to feature after returning from long injury spells in the draw to Shrewsbury Town, though Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to miss out.

James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne, meanwhile, are still injury absentees for the Reds.

Liverpool potential XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Origi