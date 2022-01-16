West Ham vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

West Ham and Leeds United will resume hostilities one week after their FA Cup tussle as the pair meet again at London Stadium in the Premier League.

The Hammers got the better of their underpowered visitors last week, but Marcelo Bielsa's men have an immediate chance to strike back against David Moyes and company.

Ahead of the Premier League fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Reid, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Ashby, Simon-Swyer, Appiah-Forson, Potts, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex, Chesters, Emmanuel

Having booked their place in the next round of football's oldest cup contest, David Moyes' side have since turned over Norwich before round two with the Whites.

With only a few knocks among their ranks, they will be expected to field a strong side - and their form suggests they will be on the winning side once again.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Lanzini; Bowen, Fornals, Vlasic; Antonio.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Moore Midfielders Forshaw, Dallas, James, Harrison, Phillips, Bate, Mckinstry, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Jenkins, Kenneh, Gray Forwards Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood

Amid an injury-rocked season, Leeds have struggled to suggest that they can keep clear of an eventual relegation battle - but Marcelo Bielsa's men have strength at their core too.

The likely return of Patrick Bamford from another injury lay-off could be a more-than-timely boost for the Whites as they seek much-needed points.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk; Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, Firpo; Raphinha, Bamford, Harrison.

Last five results

West Ham results Leeds results West Ham 2-0 Norwich (Jan 12) West Ham 2-0 Leeds (Jan 9) West Ham 2-0 Leeds (Jan 9) Leeds 3-1 Burnley (Jan 2) Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham (Jan 1) Leeds 1-4 Arsenal (Dec 18) Watford 1-4 West Ham (Dec 28) Manchester City 7-0 Leeds (Dec 14) West Ham 2-3 Southampton (Dec 26) Chelsea 3-2 Leeds (Dec 11)

Head-to-head