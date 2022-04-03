West Ham vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

West Ham can keep up their charge for a European place in the Premier League this weekend when they welcome a relegation-battling Everton to face them at the London Stadium.

David Moyes and the Hammers remain firmly in contention for a top-seven finish, amid their own exploits on the continent, but they'll be wary of Frank Lampard's Toffees as the latter fight to preserve their top-flight status.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

With their name in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and a push for another continental berth likely to pay big rewards for West Ham, things are looking bright for David Moyes in his second coming at the club now.

Much will be needed to help retain several key faces for next season however - and a strong end to the campaign will go a long way to keeping their brightest stars on the books.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer Defenders Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Welch Midfielders Allan, Delph, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Van de Beek, El Ghazi, Alli, Whitaker, Onyango Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Rondon, Dobbin.

With games in hand near the foot of the table, the Toffees' destiny to survive the drop remains in their own hands - but they really need to pull off some big results to boost their resolve.

Frank Lampard has a tough task on his hands, but the former Chelsea boss certainly has the winning mentality to pull through this kind of situation.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Van de Beek, Doucoure; Gordon, Gray, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

Last five results

West Ham results Everton results Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (Mar 20) Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20) West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (Mar 17) Everton 1-0 Newcastle (Mar 17) West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13) Everton 0-1 Wolves (Mar 13) Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10) Tottenham 5-0 Everton (Mar 7) Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Mar 5) Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood (Mar 3)

