West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

West Ham will hope that home advantage can see them off to the perfect start in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to London Stadium for the biggest game of a generation on Thursday.

Watch West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt on fuboTV (try for free)

The Hammers have not been so close to a major European final for many a year now, and can take a massive step towards it against the Bundesliga side - but there will be no easy ride from their visitors.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date April 28, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

Immortality can come to those you least expect to earn it - and almost a decade on from his ill-fated stay at Manchester United, David Moyes sits on the brink of a European final at the helm of the Hammers.

This is a Premier League side that has dared to dream big, and taken the continent by storm with some stunning performances - but they still need to turn out two more if they are to make it all the way through to the final.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Position Frankfurt roster Goalkeepers Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj Defenders Ndicka, Hinteregger, Toure, Hasebe, Da Costa, Lenz, Tuta, Durm Midfielders Ilsanker, Jakic, Hrustic, Sow, Kostic, Kamada, Rode, Chandler, Barkok, Lindstrom Forwards Lammers, Borre, Ache, Hauge, Knauff, Paciencia

Few seemed to give Frankfurt a chance against Barcelona in the second leg but aided by a hefty number of road supporters at Camp Nou - to the Blaugrana's anger - the Bundesliga team were roared on to victory in a five-goal thriller.

The wind will be in their sails more than any other side in the tournament now - and with a home tie yet to come, they will hope they can strike an early blow against the Irons to book a final spot.

Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

Last five results

West Ham results Frankfurt results Chelsea 1-0 West Ham (Apr 24) Frankfurt 2-2 Hoffenheim (Apr 23) West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Apr 17) Union Berlin 2-0 Frankfurt (Apr 17) Lyon 0-3 West Ham (Apr 14) Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt (Apr 14) Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Apr 10) Frankfurt 1-2 Freiburg (Apr 10) West Ham 1-1 Lyon (Apr 7) Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona (Apr 7)

Last five results