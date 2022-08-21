West Ham vs Brighton and Hove Albion: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

David Moyes' Hammers welcome Graham Potter's Seagulls - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as West Ham host Brighton and Hove Albion at London Stadium. The Hammers arrive on the back of a tough start to the new campaign, with the European contenders needing continental football to bolster their form.

Watch West Ham vs Brighton on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

Now, David Moyes' Hammers will hope to pick up a crucial league win against Graham Potter's Seagulls - but two of the division's best British managers will know that the other has a slew of tactical tricks and a hard-nosed side to slow these games down.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games West Ham vs Brighton and Hove Albion Date Aug 14, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabiański, Areola, Trott, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Souček, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Cornet, Bowen, Benrahma

If any side - outside of Manchester United, clearly - has wounded pride this term, it's going to be the Hammers, who have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League campaign, notching back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

The latter, against a freshly promoted side, will be the tougher pill to swallow for David Moyes, but a handy Europa Conference League qualifying win over Viborg in midweek will have got the monkey off their back when it comes to a winning hoodoo.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sánchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Clarke, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders March, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Mitoma, Caicedo, Kozłowski Forwards Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson, Andone

Making history on the opening weekend with victory over Manchester United, Brighton looked more laboured in a home draw with Newcastle United last weekend - but there is plenty of reason for Graham Potter to be cheerful this term with the Seagulls.

They will hope to see out the rest of the transfer window unscathed when it comes to big clubs chasing key players though, and the wounded nature of West Ham's pride means this could well be their sternest test of the new season so far.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard; Gross, Lallana; Welbeck.

Last five results

West Ham results Brighton results West Ham 3-1 Viborg (Aug 18) Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Aug 13) Forest 1-0 West Ham (Aug 14) Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7) West Ham 0-2 Man City (Aug 7) Brighton 5-1 Espanyol (Jul 30) Lens 0-0 West Ham (Jul 30) Brighton 0-1 Brentford (Jul 26) Luton 1-1 West Ham (Jul 23) Reading 1-2 Brighton (Jul 23)

Head-to-head