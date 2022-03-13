West Ham vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Aston Villa will look to push themselves on and consolidate a top-half finish in the Premier League when they travel to face European hopefuls West Ham at London Stadium this weekend.

Steven Gerrard's side are flying high after they drubbed Leeds United - but David Moyes' Hammers will have a point to prove, having gone down narrowly in midweek to Sevilla in the Europa League.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

A loss to Sevilla is far from terminal for West Ham's European hopes but David Moyes will want his side to offer back-to-back results now on home soil to boost his side's prospects.

With Jarrod Bowen set to miss out again, Pablo Fornals will likely get another chance to impress up front, while Declan Rice could drop back to the bench following his return from illness in Spain.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Bowen, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic; Fornals, Antonio.

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn. Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly, Feeney Forwards Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - and Steven Gerrard certainly looks to have hit upon a winning formula in recent weeks, with his side scoring nine goals in their last three games and keeping a clean sheet in four too.

Philippe Coutinho is a crucial part of that puzzle, between midfield and attack, but credit is deserved for his former Liverpool team-mate in the dugout, who has helped spin Villa back around into a force to be feared over recent weeks.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins.

Last five results

West Ham results Aston Villa results Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10) Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10) Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Mar 5) Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton (Mar 5) Southampton 3-1 West Ham (Mar 2) Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa (Feb 26) West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Feb 27) Aston Villa 0-1 Watford (Feb 19) West Ham 1-1 Newcastle (Feb 19) Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa (Feb 13)

Head-to-head