West Ham vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

David Moyes' Hammers will have a point to prove but they face a tough test against Steven Gerrard's high-flying visitors

Aston Villa will look to push themselves on and consolidate a top-half finish in the Premier League when they travel to face European hopefuls West Ham at London Stadium this weekend.

Steven Gerrard's side are flying high after they drubbed Leeds United - but David Moyes' Hammers will have a point to prove, having gone down narrowly in midweek to Sevilla in the Europa League.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games West Ham vs Aston Villa
Date March 13, 2022
Times 10am ET, 7am PT
Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
USA Networkfubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

PositionWest Ham roster
Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph
Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste
Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins

Forwards

Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

A loss to Sevilla is far from terminal for West Ham's European hopes but David Moyes will want his side to offer back-to-back results now on home soil to boost his side's prospects.

With Jarrod Bowen set to miss out again, Pablo Fornals will likely get another chance to impress up front, while Declan Rice could drop back to the bench following his return from illness in Spain.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Bowen, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic; Fornals, Antonio.

PositionAston Villa roster
Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo
Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause
Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn. Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly, Feeney
Forwards Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - and Steven Gerrard certainly looks to have hit upon a winning formula in recent weeks, with his side scoring nine goals in their last three games and keeping a clean sheet in four too.

Philippe Coutinho is a crucial part of that puzzle, between midfield and attack, but credit is deserved for his former Liverpool team-mate in the dugout, who has helped spin Villa back around into a force to be feared over recent weeks.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins.

Last five results

West Ham resultsAston Villa results
Sevilla 1-0 West Ham (Mar 10)Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10)
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Mar 5)Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton (Mar 5)
Southampton 3-1 West Ham (Mar 2)Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa (Feb 26)
West Ham 1-0 Wolves (Feb 27)Aston Villa 0-1 Watford (Feb 19)
West Ham 1-1 Newcastle (Feb 19)Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa (Feb 13)

Head-to-head

DateResult
10/31/2021Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham
2/3/2021Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham
11/30/2020West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa
7/26/2020West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa
9/16/2019Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham