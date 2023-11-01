West Ham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup

How to watch the League Cup match between West Ham and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on West Ham in a Carabao Cup Round-of-16 fixture at the London Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners will be looking to make it three wins in a row across all competitions after wins over Sevilla and Sheffield United in their last two games.

Arsenal are heading into the fixture on the back of a dominant 5-0 win over Sheffield United, with Eddie Nketiah scoring a hat-trick in the game. They are up against West Ham who will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EDT Venue: London Stadium

The game between West Ham and Arsenal will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta both received bookings during the loss to Everton, with the latter receiving a needless yellow card for a verbal outburst. However, their suspensions will only be applied to the upcoming Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday, allowing both of them to participate in the Wednesday match.

Emerson Palmieri, who served his suspension for accumulating five yellow cards, will now return to the lineup. As a result, David Moyes will have a complete squad at his disposal for the fourth round match.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Cornet, Fornals, Benrahma; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Antonio, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Mubama

Arsenal team news

The Arsenal medical team continues to oversee the recovery of Jurrien Timber, who has been dealing with a long-term ACL injury. In addition to Timber, Gabriel Jesus, who has a hamstring issue, and the injury-prone Thomas Partey, with a muscle problem, are now confirmed to be unavailable for at least a few weeks.

Mikel Arteta is expected to provide opportunities to several backup players in the upcoming game.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kiwior; Vieira, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 16, 2023 West Ham United 2 - 2 Arsenal Premier League December 27, 2022 Arsenal 3 - 1 West Ham United Premier League May 1, 2022 West Ham United 1 - 2 Arsenal Premier League December 16, 2021 Arsenal 2 - 0 West Ham United Premier League March 21, 2021 West Ham United 3 - 3 Arsenal Premier League

