West Ham United vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United will hope to overcome their gut-wrenching loss to Brighton earlier this week when they travel to West Ham United.

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they visit the London Stadium tonight to take on West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils come into this back of a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Brighton earlier this week. An Alexis Mac Allister penalty in the ninth minute of the stoppage time saw Erik ten Hag's side succumb to a defeat.

They will hope to register a win tonight and tighten their grip on a top four spot with Brighton and Liverpool breathing down their neck.

As for West Ham, they have suffered three successive defeats and will face a Herculean task against Ten Hag and Co., even though they will have the backing of their fans. They lie in 15th position in the table, four ppints above the relegation zone.

West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United welcome Wolves at Old Trafford next Saturday, May 13, followed by a trip to Bournemouth exactly week later.