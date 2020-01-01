West Bromwich Albion's Ajayi and QPR's Eze make Championship Team of the Season

The Nigerian stars have made the list for the best players in the English second-tier this campaign

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Semi Ajayi and Queens Park midfielder Eberechi Eze have been included in the Championship Team of the Season so far.

Ajayi has been one of the standout players for the Baggies this season as they edge closer to Premier League promotion.

The Super Eagles defender has been an ever-present in ' squad since joining the side last summer, featuring in 35 league games.

Eze, meanwhile, has been in sensation form for this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists amid other dazzling displays.

Following their performances, the Nigerian stars have been named among the best players this campaign.

The duo will hope to continue their impressive performances when football activities in resume, having been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.