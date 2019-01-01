‘Werner would be a good fit for Liverpool’ – Ex-Reds star wants Klopp to compete with Chelsea for striker
Liverpool should be in the transfer mix if Timo Werner becomes available, says former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison, with the RB Leipzig frontman considered to be a “good fit” for the Premier League leaders.
The prolific Germany international striker has long been linked with a move to England.
With 84 goals recorded across 138 appearances for Leipzig, and with another 11 efforts netted for his country, the 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.
Werner’s loyalty to his current employers has kept him off the market, but it is considered to be only a matter of time before a big-money switch is pushed through.
Chelsea, with a two-window embargo at Stamford Bridge having been lifted, are said to be mulling over an approach.
Hutchison, though, believes that Jurgen Klopp should be eyeing up a fellow countryman, despite a £7.25 million ($10m) deal for Japan international winger Takumi Minamino being close to completion.
Quizzed by ESPN FC on whether Werner could end up at Chelsea, Hutchison said: “I thought you were going to say Liverpool because he’d be a good fit there!.
“I think Timo Werner anywhere in the Premier League would be a good fit.
“I’ve always liked him, I think he’s one of the quickest out there, he knows where the back of the net is.
“He’s only young as well, plays with high energy, so I think he would be sensational for the Premier League.”
Hutchison’s former Scotland international team-mate Craig Burley also had his say on a potential move for Werner.
He is excited by the prospect of a proven performer arriving in the Premier League, be that at Chelsea or somewhere else.
The ex-Blues star said: “Would I like to see him at Chelsea? I don’t particularly care, I’m not bothered. I have no preference.
“He’s clearly a good player who eventually is going to have to make, I would think, a big move.”
Werner is currently chasing down a Bundesliga title triumph with Leipzig, who sit top of the table in Germany, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side also through to the last 16 of the Champions League – where they will meet Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.