'We're disappointed to finish fifth' - Leicester City's Ndidi

A 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at home on Sunday condemned the Foxes to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season

Wilfried Ndidi has expressed his disappointment after ended the 2019-20 Premier League campaign in the fifth spot.

The Super Eagles midfielder was in action for 90 minutes as the Foxes narrowly missed out on qualification for next season’s Uefa .

Second half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard at the King Power Stadium condemned the hosts to a 2-0 loss against on Sunday.

The result secured United's return to the elite European tournament since the 2017-18 season while Leicester City dropped to the .

Brendan Rodgers’ side finished the campaign with 62 points after 38 matches with 18 wins recorded in the process.

“We are a bit disappointed to finish 5th. But overall. It was a great season,” Ndidi tweeted.

“I want to first of all thank our fans for being with us even when the stadiums were empty due to the pandemic, it was indeed a season to learn from and grow into next season thanks for support.”

Ndidi was a rock in Leicester City’s midfield this season with his ball-winning skills, and he completed 128 total tackles – the second-highest in the Premier League behind Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka who made 129 tackles.

The 23-year-old featured in 39 games in the 2019-20 season, which include 32 league outings. He also scored two goals, against and .