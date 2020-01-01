‘We’re building something good together’ – Arsenal's Partey defends Arteta despite slow Premier League start

The Ghana midfielder is hoping to return to action soon and help the Gunners overturn their struggles in the English top-flight

Thomas Partey has thrown his weight behind Mikel Arteta by stating the manager is building something good with the players at the club.

The Gunners are enduring a four-game winless run in the Premier League and they currently occupy the 15th spot in the table with 13 points from 11 games.

Having qualified for the last 32 of , Arsenal are struggling to reciprocate their form in the European tournament in the English top-flight.

Upon his return from a thigh injury in Sunday’s North London derby, Partey was taken off at half-time as Arteta's men fell to a 2-0 defeat against rivals Hotspur.

The Black Stars midfielder, however, reiterated his commitment to the club amid their poor attacking form in the Premier League and he is aiming to bounce back from his latest setback.

Since he moved to the Emirates Stadium on the transfer deadline day in October, Partey has made six appearances for Arsenal so far, with five coming in the league.

“Being part of the Arsenal family is something incredible for me, since the day I arrived I have felt so supported,” the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

“The coach had a great influence in my decision to join this team and even though we had some bad results I know we are building something good together. I have had the bad luck to suffer an injury but I hope I can play again soon and fight for this team.”

Ahead of their final group game against Dundalk on Thursday, Arteta disclosed that Partey has suffered a thigh injury again and he will miss Arsenal’s ‘next few games’ with no specific timeframe for his return.

“He got injured in the same area,” the Spanish coach said. “Not exactly the same spot, but similar as it was before.

“We MRI [scanned] him yesterday [Tuesday]. There was an injury there and he will miss the next few matches.”

Arteta also defended his decision to play the 27-year-old on Sunday after he completed two full days training ahead of Tottenham trip.