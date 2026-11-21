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Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

Werder Bremen host Hamburger SV at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen for a Bundesliga northern derby.

Werder go into the match sixth in the table, with considerably more breathing room than 11th-placed HSV. Both clubs will be looking to climb the standings.

The hosts have had an uneven season. A 1-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart last time out checked the momentum they had built with wins over Hoffenheim and away at Mainz. Coach Daniel Thioune also has a long injury list to contend with.

HSV travel to Bremen on the back of a 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, but Merlin Polzin's side had lost three in a row before that. Their form remains inconsistent.

HSV will be without Miro Muheim, who has scored three times from distance this season and recently drew praise from World Cup winner Christoph Kramer. The Swiss left-back has muscular problems and is unavailable.

Here's how to watch the northern derby live.

This week at Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV

Werder Bremen head into the derby with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart. Before that, Werder impressed with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim and a 3-2 away victory in Mainz. They scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

HSV have won two and lost three of their past five competitive matches. They beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 last time out, having previously lost twice to Eintracht Frankfurt, both times 3-1, in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup. HSV scored seven goals and conceded seven over that period.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: Line-ups

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: Form

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: Head-to-head record

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: The tables