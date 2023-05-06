Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Werder Bremen against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Werder Bremen in a crucial Bundesliga fixture at Weserstadion on Saturday. The defending champions and league leaders will be looking to extend their advantage over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table to four points with a win this weekend.

Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman scored the goals as Bayern ended a four-game winless run with a victory against Hertha Berlin in their last outing. They will be expected to take all three points against the hosts, whose form has been worse. Werder Bremen have managed to pick up just two wins in the last 11 outings and will need to be on their toes against Thomas Tuchel's team.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Game: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 12.30am EDT Venue: Weserstadion

It will kick off at 12.30am EDT in the US.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+ .

Team news

Werder Bremen team news & squad

Felix Agu has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an injury. Bremen will also be without Dikeni Salifou, Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Fullkrug, and Eren Dinkci, who are all sidelined due to knocks.

Fullkrug has scored 16 goals in the league this season and has been in fine form. However, Marvin Ducksch has scored four goals in his last two matches and will be expected to come up with the goods again.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Gross, Stage, Jung; Philipp, Ducksch

Position Players Goalkeepers Pavlenka, Zetterer Defenders Jung, Stark, Pieper, Weiser, Velkkovic, Buchanan, Dietrich, Friedl Midfielders Stage, Bittencourt, Schmidt, Opitz, Gross, Berger, Mbom Forwards Ducksch, Philipp

Bayern Munich team news & squad

Bayern will miss defender Josip Stanisic who has suffered a muscle strain in his left adductor. The defender is set to be out of action for two weeks.

He will join long-term absentees Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer in the medical room.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano are also unavailable for selection on Saturday due to injuries. Leon Goretzka is suspended for the game due to the accumulation of yellow cards and will be back for the next fixture.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Coman, Gnabry, Musiala; Mane

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders De Ligt, Blind, Cancelo, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic, Mazraoui, Pavard Midfielders Musiala, Wanner, Mane, Kimmich, Gravenberch Forwards Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Sane, Kimmich, Coman, Gnabry

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition November 2022 Bayern 6-1 Bremen Bundesliga March 2021 Bremen 1-3 Bayern Bundesliga November 2020 Bayern 1-1 Bremen Bundesliga June 2019 Bremen 0-1 Bayern Bundesliga December 2019 Bayern 6-1 Bremen Bundesliga

