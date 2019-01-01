‘Wenger could not spend too much money’ - Giroud explains why Arsenal play youth more than Chelsea

The Blues' commitment to winning trophies every season prompts spending big on proven stars, says the striker, which is different from the Gunners

Olivier Giroud admits it is more difficult for young players to break into ’s setup than ’s, and believes Chelsea's big spending in the hunt for trophies is the reason.

The parade of young players who are sent out on loan from Stamford Bridge has been so numerous it has been nicknamed by some “the Chelsea loan army.”

Even with loan success, limited chances meant some were still unable to secure time with the Blues, as the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Nathan Ake have all gone on to greater things elsewhere.

And those that remain have not found the going easy, with starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi struggling for playing time much of the season, enjoying a brief breakthrough before suffering a torn Achilles.

It is a different story than it was at Arsenal, notes Giroud, who featured for the Gunners for five-and-half seasons, where, he says, chances would eventually come for the patient.

“The main difference is Arsenal always tried to give the chances to the young players,” Giroud told the Daily Mail. “It felt like more players formed at the club could have the opportunity to play. Maybe you would get more time at Arsenal. They would be more patient.

“At Chelsea you have to be ready quickly because in terms of trophies it has been the best club in England for the last 10 years.

“You don't have time at Chelsea and when you are young it is quite difficult to find your place. You can see we have a very good academy producing very good players and a few of them are in the first team and that is a good example for the future generation.”

Giroud was careful not to say youth at Chelsea never get a chance, but noted the club’s commitment toward trophies every season leads to them buying proven talent over taking risks with youth.

He says it is a big difference from Arsenal, where a more limited transfer budget forced former Gunners’ manager Arsene Wenger’s hand into giving young players more opportunities.

“I don't want to kill the dreams of these young Chelsea players,” Giroud added. “They are very talented, but it makes sense because Chelsea invest more in every transfer window and they buy more top players in the world who are more experienced.

“I am just being honest. People who know football and the Premier League and these two clubs, they know Arsene Wenger could not spend too much money.

“It was the philosophy of the club and because of that — or thanks to that — he would give the opportunity to young players.”