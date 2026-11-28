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Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Kick-off time
Wehen Wiesbaden host SV Meppen in the 3. Liga as part of the current round of 2026/27 fixtures. The available information does not specify a stadium.
Coach Jochen Seitz's Wehen Wiesbaden sit eighth. Their latest result was a setback: a 2-1 defeat to Saarbrücken on 22 November.
Results had been much better before that. A 0-0 draw against Jahn Regensburg was followed by a 7-1 win over Sonnenhof Großaspach, a 4-1 win at SC Verl and a 3-0 win over TSV Havelse.
Meppen sit 13th under coach Lucas Beniermann. The visitors also arrive on the back of a defeat, having lost 2-1 at Fortuna Köln on 21 November.
Before that, Meppen beat Jahn Regensburg 2-1, drew 0-0 at Fortuna Düsseldorf and beat Würzburger Kickers 4-0. Their results also include a 1-1 draw against TSV Havelse.
Both teams want to bounce back from defeat. Here's where to watch the match.
This week's talking points: How have Wehen Wiesbaden and Meppen fared?
Wehen Wiesbaden have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently lost 2-1 to Saarbrücken, having beaten Sonnenhof Großaspach 7-1 before that. Across those five games, they have scored 14 goals and conceded five.
Meppen have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They lost their latest match 2-1 at Fortuna Köln and also beat Würzburger Kickers 4-0. In total, Meppen have scored eight goals and conceded four.
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Line-ups
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Seitz
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Form
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|15
|11
|2
|2
|37
|18
|+19
|35
W
W
W
D
L
|2
|15
|10
|3
|2
|26
|13
|+13
|33
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|14
|10
|2
|2
|42
|19
|+23
|32
W
W
W
W
D
|4
|15
|8
|2
|5
|23
|19
|+4
|26
W
W
L
W
W
|5
|15
|7
|2
|6
|33
|28
|+5
|23
L
W
L
W
L
|6
|15
|6
|4
|5
|28
|24
|+4
|22
D
W
W
D
L
|7
|15
|7
|1
|7
|26
|22
|+4
|22
L
W
W
L
L
|8
|15
|6
|4
|5
|24
|24
|0
|22
W
L
W
L
D
|9
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|19
|+8
|21
L
W
W
W
D
|10
|14
|6
|3
|5
|19
|24
|-5
|21
L
W
D
W
W
|11
|15
|6
|2
|7
|24
|24
|0
|20
D
L
W
L
W
|12
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|21
|-2
|19
L
W
L
D
D
|13
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|18
L
W
D
W
D
|14
|15
|5
|2
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|17
W
L
L
W
L
|15
|14
|4
|4
|6
|25
|24
|+1
|16
W
L
W
L
D
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|21
|29
|-8
|16
D
L
L
L
W
|17
|14
|3
|4
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|13
W
L
L
L
L
|18
|15
|3
|4
|8
|17
|30
|-13
|13
D
L
L
L
L
|19
|15
|3
|3
|9
|14
|34
|-20
|12
L
L
L
L
L
|20
|15
|2
|4
|9
|18
|37
|-19
|10
L
L
L
D
W