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Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 29 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Wehen Wiesbaden host SV Meppen in the 3. Liga as part of the current round of 2026/27 fixtures. The available information does not specify a stadium.

Coach Jochen Seitz's Wehen Wiesbaden sit eighth. Their latest result was a setback: a 2-1 defeat to Saarbrücken on 22 November.

Results had been much better before that. A 0-0 draw against Jahn Regensburg was followed by a 7-1 win over Sonnenhof Großaspach, a 4-1 win at SC Verl and a 3-0 win over TSV Havelse.

Meppen sit 13th under coach Lucas Beniermann. The visitors also arrive on the back of a defeat, having lost 2-1 at Fortuna Köln on 21 November.

Before that, Meppen beat Jahn Regensburg 2-1, drew 0-0 at Fortuna Düsseldorf and beat Würzburger Kickers 4-0. Their results also include a 1-1 draw against TSV Havelse.

Both teams want to bounce back from defeat. Here's where to watch the match.

This week's talking points: How have Wehen Wiesbaden and Meppen fared?

Wehen Wiesbaden have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently lost 2-1 to Saarbrücken, having beaten Sonnenhof Großaspach 7-1 before that. Across those five games, they have scored 14 goals and conceded five.

Meppen have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They lost their latest match 2-1 at Fortuna Köln and also beat Würzburger Kickers 4-0. In total, Meppen have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Line-ups

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Form

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: Head-to-head record

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Meppen: League tables