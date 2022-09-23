'We've got work to do' - Berhalter admits USMNT must improve after Japan exposes 'average' team

Gregg Berhalter admitted that the U.S. men's national team has a lot of work to do before the World Cup.

USMNT outclassed by Japan

Failed to register a shot on target

One more friendly against Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT were totally outclassed by Japan in a 2-0 loss, failing to register a shot on target in the defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need to play with personality," Berhalter told reporters. "We need to play relaxed. We need to play with intensity and when we do these things, we're a really good team, but when we don't, we're an average team."

He added: "We've got work to do. We clearly need to improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's loss comes less than two months before the World Cup as the U.S. fell flat against another team that will be headed to Qatar. With several positions up for grabs, Matt Turner was the lone U.S. player to impress in a game that provided more questions than answers.

DID YOU KNOW? Friday's match was only the second time in the 92 matches since June 2016 that the U.S. failed to register a shot. The other instance came against Panama last October.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. has just one more match before Berhalter selects his squad for the World Cup, with that match coming Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Spain.