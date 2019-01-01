Abraham on successful Pulisic partnership: We know where we are going to be

The young England forward is the club's top goalscorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions

Tammy Abraham says a training ground focus on improving his understanding with Christian Pulisic paid off in 's confident 2-1 win at .

The in-form Abraham opened the scoring inside five minutes at Vicarage Road and intelligently squared for Pulisic to double the margin shortly after the interval.

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu halved the deficit with an 80th-minute penalty, but the visitors held on to record a fifth consecutive Premier League victory.

United States international Pulisic has started the past two game and, following a lean beginning to life in London, now boasts four top-flight goals.

"He is a good player to play with," Abraham told Chelsea TV.

"We have been working in training on movement for when he crosses it or I cross it. We know where we are going to be in the box and it is just about getting the ball to him."

Chelsea's margin of victory would have been greater had Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster not been in a defiant mood.

Still, two goals ultimately proved enough for Frank Lampard's men to claim a seventh successive away win in all competitions.

"We dominated the vast majority of the game and credit to Ben Foster, he made some great saves in the first half and the second half as well," Abraham said.

"In the last 10 minutes they were in the game, they got their penalty and they created a few chances at the end, but it was great spirit we showed out there to take all three points.

"We go away and we expect the home crowd to support their team and we know there is no room for error, so we have to be on our game.

"Every time we go away we are always hungry and we want to disappoint their home crowd and that is by us winning.

"It is always nice on our journey back home to be happy so we want to win and play well as a team."

Abraham’s opener was his ninth league goal of the season, with his goal away to in the making it 10 for the campaign in all competitions.