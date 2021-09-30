‘We keep on going boys’ - Choupo-Moting gushes over Bayern Munich’s triumph over FC Dynamo Kiev

The Cameroon international is excited following the Bundesliga side’s decimation of the Ukrainian Premier League side in Munich

Eric Choupo-Moting has revelled in Bayern Munich’s 5-0 drubbing of Dynamo Kiev in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.

Robert Lewandowski’s brace as well as goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane had given the German elite division team a four-goal lead at the Allianz Arena.

However, the Cameroon international was brought in for Lewandowski in the 79th minute. Eight minutes later, he justified his inclusion by wrapping up the game in style thanks to an assist by Benjamin Pavard.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men kept up the pressure in the final third and Pavard whipped a cross into the box, leaving the former Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain striker to head past goalkeeper George Buschan.

Excited by his goal and Bayern Munich’s convincing victory, the Indomitable Lion went on social media to rejoice.

“Great Champions League night. We keep on going boys FC Bayern Munich,” Choupo-Moting wrote on Instagram.

Since making his Champions League debut against Chelsea on September 17, 2014 - during his spell at Schalke 04, the Cameroonian now boasts seven goals in the tournament’s history.

Overall, he has scored seven goals in eight appearances for the 31-time Bundesliga kings across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 32-year-old has filled an important squad role at Allianz Arena behind Lewandowski, after signing on a free transfer when his contract with Ligue 1 side PSG expired in 2020.

In June 2021, he was handed a two-year deal that would keep him at the German top-flight side until the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, manager Nagelsmann has reserved some praise for man-of-the-match Sane.

"He had an outstanding game. He won the ball back after losing it," he was quoted by the Bayern Munich website.

"He's an outstanding player, with good character. He showed that again today. And if he continues like this, he will probably cause even more of a stir at Bayern.”

Bayern Munich lead Group E with six points from two matches. They would be hoping to extend their perfect start when they travel to Estadio da Luz for a date with Jorge Jesus’ Benfica on October 20.

Before the cracker, they will face Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen on the domestic scene.