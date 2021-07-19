‘We keep learning and working’ – Arsenal’s Okonkwo stays focused after Hibernian mistake

The 19-year-old was singled out for criticism after the Gunners suffered defeat in their first pre-season friendly at Easter Road

Nigerian goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo believes he is learning after his mistake for Arsenal against Hibernian in a pre-season friendly.

The English shot-stopper of Nigerian descent was at fault on his debut as the Gunners ended up losing 2-1 in the pre-season friendly played at Easter Road.

Although he was at fault, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta once again trusted him to start in the game against Rangers where the Gunners managed a 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

The 19-year-old has now responded to his display against Hibernian admitting he made a mistake but vowed to learn from it.

“First senior pre-season and senior minutes. We keep learning and working,” the custodian wrote on his Instagram page.

Against Hibernian, the Scottish side scored in the 21st minute after the young Arsenal keeper failed to deal with a back pass from Cedric Soares, allowing Martin Boyle to stab the ball into an empty net.

Hibernian went 2-0 up in the 69th minute courtesy of Daniel MacKay before Emile Smith Rowe pulled a goal back for Arteta's men eight minutes from full-time.

In a recent interview, former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo lept to the defence of Okonkwo, who is one of the keepers at the club with Runar Alex Runarsson and Bernd Leno, following his howler against Hibernian.

"It was quite unfortunate that such happened to him on his debut for one of the greatest clubs in the world," Ojo told Goal.

"I really feel for him. Truth is even great goalkeepers commit blunders despite their years of experience.

"Talking from experience, I'm sure Okonkwo would not be happy with the blunder that cost his team victory. We will keep making mistakes as humans and we'll keep learning every day.

"All I know is that he'll come back better and stronger. The Premier League side's goalkeeper trainers also have a role to play in this too."

Ojo continued: "That does not make him a poor goalkeeper and you can’t define his ability by just one game. All he needs now is encouragement from people around him.

"Although, if he had kept a clean slate against Hibernians, he would have earned rave reviews, and now that it is the other way around, he should not let that affect him.

"The deed has been done and the game can never be replayed. He is a fantastic goalkeeper and he has a very bright future ahead of him."