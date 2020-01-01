'We hope football will have a little reset' - West Ham boss Moyes wants coronavirus to make game less 'indulgent'

The Scot believes that clubs can use the current crisis as an opportunity to review how they conduct business

West Ham manager David Moyes is hopeful the coronavirus pandemic will force teams to rethink the massive amounts of money they are spending on wages and transfer fees.

With the Premier League suspended since March, all 20 clubs are set to lose huge sums of money regardless of when play is able to resume.

At the least, teams will lose out on hosting games with fans, with any return to action set to take place behind closed doors. Should the 2019-20 season be forced to end entirely, there could be financial repercussions from broadcast partners looking to collect money for games they won't able to carry.

Article continues below

More teams

The financial uncertainty has caused several clubs to agree pay cuts with their players and non-playing staff.

Moyes believes that the current financial crisis could be an opportunity for teams to reevaluate the amount of money they spend.

“We hope football will have a little reset. I hope we’ll all look back and think: ‘Maybe we were indulging too much,'" Moyes said.

"The people who run football clubs have got to say: ‘Have we always been doing the right things? If anything like this happened again in the future, would we be able to get through it?’

“Maybe we have to look at the prices paid for players. We might need to look at the wages. We might need to look at what’s been paid to agents. We might need to look at all different aspects of the industry.

"We’ve still got a long way to go to make sure we get out of this situation we’re in. How we come out of it, I’m not sure. We have to make sure that all football clubs are saved.”

While the Premier League has been on hiatus, Moyes has been able to help out by finding an unconventional second job, working as a driver delivering fruits and vegetables.

“There was a thing up in the window that said drivers needed,” Moyes said. “I volunteered to do it as my wife was away at the time and I was on my own. So I became a fruit and veg driver.

“It was beautiful big boxes of fruit and veg, really colourful. I was enjoying it, going back to the shop to get another lot and then filling the car up."