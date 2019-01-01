'We are improving with every game' - Neymar sounds warning to PSG rivals

With the French champions' winning streak extended to five matches in all competitions, the Brazilian is pleased with how the team are performing

Match-winner Neymar believes Sunday's hard-earned 1-0 victory away to shows an in-form are continuing to improve.

The rejuvenated Brazil international continued to win back fans in the French capital by brilliantly beating Anthony Lopes in the 87th minute of a patient PSG performance.

It was his second late winner in as many weeks, with Neymar having also seen off with a stoppage-time stunner seven days earlier.

The two narrow wins offered fewer fireworks than the convincing midweek triumph over but PSG's star forward welcomed the latest success as another valuable step forward.

"It was a very difficult match," Neymar said after the clash with Sylvinho's side.

"Lyon is a very strong team. They defended very well and played with very dangerous counter-attacks.

"Every game, we improve our level. We really played well."

Neymar has now scored twice in his two matches since returning to Thomas Tuchel's team following a turbulent few months dominated by transfer speculation.

The 27-year-old was touted for a return to Barcelona over the summer, with Real Madrid also emerging as a possible next destination for the mercurial attacker.

Neymar's successful integration back into the PSG starting XI has proved timely given the absence of injured pair Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, the latter of whom is close to recovering from a hamstring injury.

"Scoring is always good for the confidence," Neymar said. "I hope to continue like that."

The win at Lyon lifted PSG to five wins from six in Ligue 1, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the table.

The champions are back in action on Wednesday, at home to 10th-placed .