We all care for Pogba at Juventus, says club director Paratici

The World Cup winner's name is never far from the rumour mill and still holds a special place in the hearts of his former employers

director Fabio Paratici has stated that everyone at the club cares deeply about 's Paul Pogba, but added that it is too early to be talking about transfer targets as the midfielder's future continues to generate headlines.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016 after four trophy-laden years in Turin, with United paying a then-record fee to bring their former charge back to Manchester despite having originally lost him on a free transfer.

The World Cup winner arrived to much fanfare in the , with his undeniable talent seen as a major coup for a league that prides itself on being able to attract the top stars in global football.

Pogba has struggled to live up to the hype, however, with injuries and inconsistent form meaning Red Devils fans have only seen glimpses of his best. As a result, a transfer elsewhere has been mooted, with the player himself leaving the door open to Real Madrid.

A return to Juventus has also been touted, however, and Paratici admits that the Old Lady still harbour strong feelings for their former star.

“Right now, Pogba is a Manchester United player and it is far too early to think about future transfer targets,” the director Sky Sport Italia. “We all care for Pogba here, one of many ex-players who gave Juve so much, but it's too early to talk about future objectives.

“We are concentrated on constructing this team for this season, that is where our focus lies.”

Another player who struggled for form after leaving Turin is Alvaro Morata, who has since returned to the club following underwhelming spells with and .

Morata has since regained his confidence, bagging six goals in seven appearances across all competitions this term, and Paratici has hailed the Spaniard's skill set and ability to give the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo different options.

“Ronaldo is someone who can play with more or less everybody because he moves a great deal,” he said. “So we can have a more physical centre-forward or a more mobile one like Morata, someone like Paulo Dybala who comes towards him.

“Morata was always the first choice [target] in our minds, because we already knew the lad well. He's had two very good seasons with us. We also knew his personality and that he could give something more in Turin.

“He moves around a lot, looks for the space, so his characteristics suits the style of football our coach wants to play.”