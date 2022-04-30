Watford vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Watford is set to take on Burnley on Saturday in a Premier League match. Both teams sit near the bottom of the league, making this a crucial contest in the race to avoid relegation, especially for Burnley, which is two points ahead of 18th place.

The last meeting of these sides came in February, with the teams playing to a scoreless draw. Burnley had a 13-11 advantage in shots, but Watford had more shots on goal, leading 5-2 in that category.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Watford roster Goalkeepers Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Angelini Defenders Ngakia, Rose, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Nkoulou, Kamara, Cathcart, Femenia, Samir, Kabasele, Sierralta, Morris Midfielders Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Gosling, Sissoko, Kucka, Baah, Kayembe, Forde Forwards Pedro, Sarr, Dennis, Kalu, Hernandez

Nine points back of 17th place with five games to play, Saturday is essentially a must-win for Watford if it wants to find a way out of the relegation zone. A loss to Burnley would virtually lock Watford’s fate up.

The team enters this match having lost four in a row, most recently falling 5-1 to Man City on the 23rd. While Hassane Kamara managed to score a goal, it was Man City in that match, as the Citizens led 21-5 in total shots and 8-2 in shots on target.

Watford’s last campaign before this in the EPL was the 2019-20 season, which also ended in relegation.

Projected Watford starting XI: Kamara, Samir, Kabasele, Ngakia, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Dennis, King, Sarr; Foster

Position Burnley roster Goalkeepers Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Waller Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richards, Dodgson Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood Forwards Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Cornet, Vydra

Burnley sits 17th in the Premier League and currently is two points ahead of Everton. A win on Saturday would go a long way toward keeping Burnley away from that final relegation spot, especially with Burnley having a fairly easy schedule for the remainder of this campaign.

The team has won two in a row, both shut out victories, first over Southampton and then over Wolves. Matej Vydra scored the lone goal in the latter victory, with Burnley eking one out despite having the ball for just 35% of the match.

On the season, Burnley has a minus-16 goal differential. Maxwell Cornet’s seven goals lead the team. Cornet missed the Wolves game with a knee issue, but the team hopes to have him back for this contest.

Projected Burnley starting XI: Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Weghorst, Cornet; Pope

Last five results

Watford results Burnley results Man City 5-1 Watford (Apr 23) Burnley 1-0 Wolves (Apr 24) Watford 1-2 Brentford (Apr 16) West Ham 1-1 Burnley (Apr 17) Watford 0-3 Leeds (Apr 9) Burnley 3-2 Everton (Apr 6) Liverpool 2-0 Watford (Apr 2) Norwich 2-0 Burnley (Apr 10) Southampton 1-2 Watford (Mar 13) Burnley 0-2 Man City (Apr 2)

Head-to-head