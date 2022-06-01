Watch: Yarmolenko scores sublime lob before Yaremchuk and Dovbyk seal Ukraine win over Scotland

The former West Ham forward brought down a long ball and lifted it over home goalkeeper Craig Gordon

﻿Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk gave Ukraine the win in their World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland on Wednesday.

﻿The winger struck 33 minutes into the tie at Hampden Park, bringing down a long pass before he got ahead of the Scotland defence to lift it over goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Yaremchuk then doubled his side's lead before Dovbyk made the win safe with the final kick of the game, after Calum McGregor pulled one back for the Scots.

