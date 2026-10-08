Championship - Game Week 9 9 Oct 2026 - 15:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and Paramount+ both carry the game, while DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network are also showing the fixture. Subscribers to any of these services can stream the match live.

West Ham United host Queens Park Rangers at the London Stadium in the Championship, with both clubs looking to make their mark in the second tier of English football.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side come into this fixture sitting second in the Championship table, making the London Stadium a fortress that visiting sides have found difficult to breach this season.

QPR, managed by Julien Stephan, arrive in sixth place and will be eager to close the gap on the sides above them. A win here would push Rangers firmly into the conversation at the top end of the division.

West Ham have shown genuine quality in the Championship this term, most recently battering Wrexham 6-0 before drawing 2-2 with Millwall in their last league outing. The Hammers' firepower is not in question.

QPR's recent form tells a different story. Stephan's side have drawn three of their last five matches, suggesting a side that is hard to beat but struggling to find a winning edge consistently.

With both managers targeting promotion, this London derby carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the West Ham squad. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For QPR, Julien Stephan is similarly yet to name his probable lineup, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

West Ham head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall in the Championship. The Hammers' standout result in this run was a 6-0 demolition of Wrexham, and they also picked up a 3-0 win over Derby County. Their only defeat came in the Carabao Cup, losing 3-2 to Fulham. West Ham scored 15 goals across those five matches, showing considerable attacking output.

QPR arrive with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Stephan's side drew 2-2 with Preston North End in their most recent match and have not lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough. Rangers drew 1-1 with West Brom and held Charlton Athletic to a goalless draw in that same run, reflecting a side that defends solidly but has found goals harder to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when West Ham won 2-1. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Ham have the stronger record, with three wins to QPR's one, and one match ending level. The sides have not met in the league since the 2014-15 Premier League season.

Standings

West Ham sit second in the Championship, placing them among the automatic promotion contenders, while QPR are sixth, occupying a playoff position. The gap between them makes this a meeting between a side chasing the top two and one fighting to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: