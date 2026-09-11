Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 AM.

This Championship match between West Brom and QPR is available to watch live via Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video. Subscription details and streaming options are listed below.

West Bromwich Albion host Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns in the Championship, with both sides looking to build momentum as the season takes shape.

The Baggies sit top of the Championship table under James Morrison, and home form has been a foundation of their early-season push. Their last outing brought a 1-0 win over Derby County on the road, continuing a strong recent run.

QPR arrive in West Bromwich under Julien Stephan, sitting fourth in the table. The visitors have been inconsistent in recent weeks, alternating between wins and defeats, but they remain well-placed in the promotion picture.

This is a meeting between two sides separated by three positions and familiar with each other's methods. The head-to-head record between these clubs has been tight, and there is little reason to expect a straightforward afternoon at The Hawthorns.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of this fixture. A probable lineup has not yet been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

QPR head into the match under Julien Stephan with no injury or suspension data currently available. Team news for the visitors will be updated as information is confirmed ahead of the game.

Form

West Brom have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent game was a 1-0 victory over Derby County in the Championship, and they also beat Watford 1-0 in their previous league outing. The Baggies drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic before losing 3-1 to Middlesbrough. Across those five games, they scored five goals and conceded six, with back-to-back wins in their last two matches representing a positive run of form.

QPR have taken two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Championship games. Their most recent match ended in a 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic, following a 0-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. The R's beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Blackburn Rovers 1-2 in earlier outings, and drew 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers. They have kept two clean sheets in that run, scoring five goals and conceding three across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 29 December 2025, when West Brom beat QPR 2-1 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Earlier that same month, QPR won 3-1 at home against the Baggies on 6 December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Brom have won three times to QPR's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding seven in total.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Bromwich Albion currently sit first, while Queens Park Rangers are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: