Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 AM.

US viewers can watch West Brom vs Birmingham City live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, both accessible through Paramount+. Amazon Prime Video also carries selected Championship fixtures.

West Bromwich Albion host Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in the EFL Championship, with both Midlands clubs looking to sharpen their positions in a competitive division.

West Brom come into this fixture sitting sixth in the table under head coach James Morrison. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with wins mixed in alongside draws and a defeat, but they will fancy their chances on home soil against a Blues side they know well.

Birmingham City, managed by Chris Davies, arrive at The Hawthorns in tenth place. The Blues have shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up points on the road, but they have not always been able to close out matches when they needed to.

The derby history between these two clubs adds an extra edge to the occasion. Their meetings in the Championship over the past two seasons have been tight affairs, with neither side able to pull clear in the head-to-head record.

Birmingham are a club with a notable recent history, having won the Carabao Cup in the 2010-11 season and having seen Jude Bellingham come through their academy before his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The club is now under the ownership of Knighthead Capital Management, with NFL legend Tom Brady holding a minority stake and serving as chairman of the advisory board.

For viewing information on where to catch this Championship derby live, read on below.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom head coach James Morrison has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies is similarly yet to confirm his selection, with no injury or suspension news provided at this stage. Updates will be added to this page as they become available.

Form

West Brom have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 20, following a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers the week before. The Baggies did string back-to-back wins together earlier in the run, beating Derby County 1-0 away and Watford 1-0 at home. Across the five matches, they scored five goals and conceded three.

Birmingham have gone one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five Championship games. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on September 19, and they also drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the sequence. The Blues' sole win came away at Derby County, where they won 2-1. They scored eight goals across the five fixtures but also conceded seven, suggesting an open and unpredictable attacking style.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in February 2026, when Birmingham City hosted West Brom in the Championship and the match ended 0-0. Before that, a Championship fixture at The Hawthorns in November 2025 finished 1-1. Looking at the last five meetings across all competitions, West Brom hold one win to Birmingham's two, with two draws, and a 4-1 friendly win for Birmingham in August 2024 also features in the recent record.

Standings

West Brom sit sixth in the Championship, placing them firmly in the mix for a play-off push, while Birmingham are tenth, close enough to the top six to make this derby a meaningful test of their promotion ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: