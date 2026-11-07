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3. Liga
team-logoWehen Wiesbaden
team-logoTSV Havelse
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Watch Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse
Wehen Wiesbaden
TSV Havelse
3. Liga

In Germany’s 3. Liga, Wehen Wiesbaden face TSV Havelse. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

Wehen Wiesbaden host TSV Havelse in the 3. Liga, with both sides chasing important points from very different positions.

Under coach Jochen Seitz, Wehen Wiesbaden have won four of their last five competitive matches, including a 7-1 victory over Sonnenhof Großaspach and a 3-0 win over Alemannia Aachen. They'll go into this match full of confidence.

A 4-1 win over SC Verl last time out underlined Wehen Wiesbaden's attacking threat. They are among the league's most in-form sides.

TSV Havelse, by contrast, are fighting relegation. Coach Samir Ferchichi recently celebrated a 3-2 win over Saarbrücken, but the promoted side's record across five matches, one win, three draws and one defeat, shows how fragile their form is. Havelse sit 20th in the table.

Havelse's defence have struggled repeatedly this season. A 5-0 defeat to Jahn Regensburg exposed their vulnerability at the back.

Broadcast information for the match is below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Wehen Wiesbaden and TSV Havelse?

Across their last five competitive matches, Wehen Wiesbaden have won four times. Their latest result was a 4-1 away win over SC Verl, following a 7-1 victory over Sonnenhof Großaspach. A 0-0 draw against Jahn Regensburg was the only match they failed to win in that spell. Wiesbaden scored 17 goals and conceded just three across the five games.

TSV Havelse have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Saarbrücken 3-2, having drawn 1-1 with Meppen and 2-2 with Würzburger Kickers before that. A 5-0 defeat to Jahn Regensburg was the low point of that run. Havelse scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

SVW

SVW - Form

FCI
W2-4
ALA
W3-0
SSV
D0-0
SHG
W7-1
VEL
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAV

HAV - Form

SSV
L5-0
WUK
D2-2
SVM
D1-1
SAB
W3-2
FCI
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: line-ups

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Seitz

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: form

SVW

SVW - Form

FCI
W2-4
ALA
W3-0
SSV
D0-0
SHG
W7-1
VEL
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAV

HAV - Form

SSV
L5-0
WUK
D2-2
SVM
D1-1
SAB
W3-2
FCI
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Wehen WiesbadenDrawTSV Havelse
3
0
1
3. Liga
Wehen Wiesbaden badge
Wehen Wiesbaden
SVW
1
TSV Havelse badge
TSV Havelse
HAV
4
FT
3. Liga
TSV Havelse badge
TSV Havelse
HAV
0
Wehen Wiesbaden badge
Wehen Wiesbaden
SVW
2
FT
3. Liga
TSV Havelse badge
TSV Havelse
HAV
0
Wehen Wiesbaden badge
Wehen Wiesbaden
SVW
1
FT
3. Liga
Wehen Wiesbaden badge
Wehen Wiesbaden
SVW
2
TSV Havelse badge
TSV Havelse
HAV
1
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored2/4

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
139223618+1829
W
W
W
D
D
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
127322013+724
W
W
L
W
D
4
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
136253126+520
L
W
L
W
L
5
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
126241918+120
W
W
W
L
L
6
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
7
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
125162119+216
L
W
L
L
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
124352023-315
L
W
L
L
D
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
123361326-1312
L
L
W
D
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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