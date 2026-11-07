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Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Wehen Wiesbaden host TSV Havelse in the 3. Liga, with both sides chasing important points from very different positions.

Under coach Jochen Seitz, Wehen Wiesbaden have won four of their last five competitive matches, including a 7-1 victory over Sonnenhof Großaspach and a 3-0 win over Alemannia Aachen. They'll go into this match full of confidence.

A 4-1 win over SC Verl last time out underlined Wehen Wiesbaden's attacking threat. They are among the league's most in-form sides.

TSV Havelse, by contrast, are fighting relegation. Coach Samir Ferchichi recently celebrated a 3-2 win over Saarbrücken, but the promoted side's record across five matches, one win, three draws and one defeat, shows how fragile their form is. Havelse sit 20th in the table.

Havelse's defence have struggled repeatedly this season. A 5-0 defeat to Jahn Regensburg exposed their vulnerability at the back.

Broadcast information for the match is below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Wehen Wiesbaden and TSV Havelse?

Across their last five competitive matches, Wehen Wiesbaden have won four times. Their latest result was a 4-1 away win over SC Verl, following a 7-1 victory over Sonnenhof Großaspach. A 0-0 draw against Jahn Regensburg was the only match they failed to win in that spell. Wiesbaden scored 17 goals and conceded just three across the five games.

TSV Havelse have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Saarbrücken 3-2, having drawn 1-1 with Meppen and 2-2 with Würzburger Kickers before that. A 5-0 defeat to Jahn Regensburg was the low point of that run. Havelse scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: line-ups

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: form

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: head-to-head record

Wehen Wiesbaden vs TSV Havelse: the tables