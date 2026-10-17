NWSL - Game Week 26 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30

Today's game between Washington Spirit and Gotham FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Washington Spirit host Gotham FC in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Adrian Gonzalez's side welcome the league leaders to town looking to consolidate their own strong standing in the division.

Spirit arrive into this match in reasonable form, having won three of their last five league games. Their most recent outing produced a 2-3 victory over Houston Dash, a result that underlined their attacking threat on the road.

Gotham FC come in as the NWSL's top side under Juan Carlos Amoros, and their recent run reflects that standing. Three wins from five, including a 1-2 away victory at North Carolina Courage, shows a team capable of performing in difficult environments.

The two clubs have met four times in the past two seasons, with Gotham holding the edge in recent encounters. That history adds an extra layer of interest to what is already a fixture between two of the league's stronger outfits.

For Spirit, a home win would close the gap on the pacesetters and strengthen their grip on third place. Gotham, for their part, will want to protect top spot with the season entering its final stretch.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit are managed by Adrian Gonzalez. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Washington Spirit have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory over Houston Dash, and they also picked up a 0-3 win away at Chicago Stars during that run. Spirit lost 0-3 to Boston Legacy FC and 0-1 to Angel City FC in the same period, giving them a mixed but positive overall record. Across those five games, they scored eight goals and conceded eight.

Gotham FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Angel City FC, while a 3-1 win over Chicago Stars and a 1-2 away victory at North Carolina Courage stand out from the same stretch. Their only defeat came in a 3-0 loss to Denver Summit FC. Gotham scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2026, when Gotham FC won 1-0 as the home team in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Washington Spirit hosted Gotham in November 2025 and lost 0-1, while a meeting in August 2025 ended goalless. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Gotham FC have won two, Washington Spirit have won one, and two fixtures ended level.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Gotham FC sit top of the division while Washington Spirit are third, meaning the visitors arrive as the benchmark the home side are measuring themselves against.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: