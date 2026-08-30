NWSL - Game Week 20 30 Aug 2026 - 12:30

Today's game between Washington Spirit and Bay FC will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Bay FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Washington Spirit host Bay FC in NWSL regular-season action, with two clubs arriving at very different points in their respective campaigns.

The Spirit sit fourth in the table under Adrian Gonzalez, but their recent form has been a concern. Washington have lost three of their last four NWSL matches, including a 1-0 home defeat to Orlando Pride on August 23, and will be looking to arrest that slide in front of their own supporters.

Bay FC, meanwhile, are rooted in 14th place and have struggled badly in recent weeks. Emma Coates' side have won just once in their last five NWSL outings, and that solitary victory came against Houston Dash on August 23 — a result that offers some encouragement but does little to disguise a difficult run of form.

The visitors have found goals hard to come by and have been exposed defensively across this stretch. A trip to face a Spirit side fighting to protect their top-four standing represents another stiff test for Coates and her squad.

For Washington, the priority is straightforward: return to winning ways and keep pace with the clubs above them in the standings. Three consecutive league defeats have applied pressure to a side that will feel they should be doing more with their position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Bay FC manager Emma Coates is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Washington Spirit have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home defeat to Orlando Pride on August 23, and they also lost 3-4 to North Carolina Courage on August 8 in a seven-goal affair. The Spirit's only win in that run came against Utah Royals on July 30. Washington scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Bay FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Houston Dash on August 23, which ended a run of three straight losses. Before that win, Bay FC fell 3-2 to Utah Royals on August 15 and drew 0-0 with Chicago Stars on August 9. The visitors have scored six goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 5, 2026, when Bay FC hosted Washington Spirit and lost 0-2 in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Bay FC won 2-3 when Washington hosted the reverse fixture in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Washington Spirit hold four wins to Bay FC's zero, with one match ending in Bay FC's favour by a 2-3 scoreline. Washington also won 2-0 at home in March 2025, 2-1 at home in November 2024, and 0-3 away at Bay FC in July 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Washington Spirit sit fourth while Bay FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: