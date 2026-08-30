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NWSL
team-logoWashington Spirit
team-logoBay FC
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Watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Washington Spirit vs Bay FC
Washington Spirit
Bay FC
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
NWSL - Game Week 20

Today's game between Washington Spirit and Bay FC will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Bay FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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ESPN 2

ESPN 2

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ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

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ESPN Select

ESPN Select

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Washington Spirit host Bay FC in NWSL regular-season action, with two clubs arriving at very different points in their respective campaigns.

The Spirit sit fourth in the table under Adrian Gonzalez, but their recent form has been a concern. Washington have lost three of their last four NWSL matches, including a 1-0 home defeat to Orlando Pride on August 23, and will be looking to arrest that slide in front of their own supporters.

Bay FC, meanwhile, are rooted in 14th place and have struggled badly in recent weeks. Emma Coates' side have won just once in their last five NWSL outings, and that solitary victory came against Houston Dash on August 23 — a result that offers some encouragement but does little to disguise a difficult run of form.

The visitors have found goals hard to come by and have been exposed defensively across this stretch. A trip to face a Spirit side fighting to protect their top-four standing represents another stiff test for Coates and her squad.

For Washington, the priority is straightforward: return to winning ways and keep pace with the clubs above them in the standings. Three consecutive league defeats have applied pressure to a side that will feel they should be doing more with their position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit vs Bay FC Probable lineups

Washington Spirit crest
Washington Spirit
WAS
Formation
Bay FC crest
Bay FC
BAY
Bay FC crest
Bay FC
BAY

Manager

  • A. Gonzalez

Washington Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Bay FC manager Emma Coates is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

WAS

WAS - Form

UTA
W0-1
SDW
L0-1
NCC
L3-4
ANG
D1-1
ORL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BAY

BAY - Form

GOT
L0-1
OLR
L2-3
CST
D0-0
UTA
L3-2
HOD
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Washington Spirit have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home defeat to Orlando Pride on August 23, and they also lost 3-4 to North Carolina Courage on August 8 in a seven-goal affair. The Spirit's only win in that run came against Utah Royals on July 30. Washington scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Bay FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Houston Dash on August 23, which ended a run of three straight losses. Before that win, Bay FC fell 3-2 to Utah Royals on August 15 and drew 0-0 with Chicago Stars on August 9. The visitors have scored six goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Washington SpiritDrawBay FC
5
0
0
NWSL
Bay FC badge
Bay FC
BAY
0
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
FT
NWSL
Bay FC badge
Bay FC
BAY
2
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
3
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
Bay FC badge
Bay FC
BAY
0
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
Bay FC badge
Bay FC
BAY
1
FT
NWSL
Bay FC badge
Bay FC
BAY
0
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
3
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 5, 2026, when Bay FC hosted Washington Spirit and lost 0-2 in an NWSL fixture. Before that, Bay FC won 2-3 when Washington hosted the reverse fixture in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Washington Spirit hold four wins to Bay FC's zero, with one match ending in Bay FC's favour by a 2-3 scoreline. Washington also won 2-0 at home in March 2025, 2-1 at home in November 2024, and 0-3 away at Bay FC in July 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2213632714+1345
D
D
W
W
W
2
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
2212373928+1139
W
L
W
L
W
3
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2212373225+739
W
W
D
L
W
4
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2211563630+638
D
W
W
W
L
5
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2111463019+1137
L
D
L
L
W
6
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
2211384033+736
L
W
W
L
W
7
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2210483531+434
W
D
L
D
D
8
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
208482526-128
D
L
W
D
W
9
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
217683127+427
W
L
D
W
L
10
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
207582722+526
L
D
D
D
D
11
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
217592829-126
L
W
W
D
L
12
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
2282122633-726
L
W
L
L
L
13
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2272133443-923
L
L
W
W
W
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2064102127-622
W
L
D
L
L
15
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2155112434-1020
L
L
L
D
W
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2251161347-3416
L
W
L
L
D
Championship Playoff

In the current NWSL standings, Washington Spirit sit fourth while Bay FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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