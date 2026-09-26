NWSL - Game Week 24 26 Sept 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Washington Spirit and Angel City FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Washington Spirit host Angel City FC in NWSL action, with both sides carrying different ambitions into this fixture.

Adrian Gonzalez's Spirit sit second in the NWSL standings and have built real momentum in recent weeks. Three wins from their last five matches, including victories over Portland Thorns and Bay FC, have cemented their place among the playoff contenders.

Angel City FC arrive in sixth place, managed by Leif Gunnar Smerud. The visitors have been in strong form themselves, winning four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 draw with Denver Summit FC.

The Spirit suffered a 0-3 loss to Boston Legacy FC in their most recent outing before bouncing back with a 0-3 win over Chicago Stars. That kind of resilience will be tested again here against an Angel City side showing consistent results on the road.

Angle City's recent 0-3 win over Utah Royals and a 2-5 victory against Boston Legacy FC underline the threat Smerud's team carries going forward.

This is a fixture between two sides with genuine playoff intent. Find out how to watch the action live below.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC manager Leif Gunnar Smerud is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Washington Spirit have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 0-3 win over Chicago Stars, following a 0-3 defeat to Boston Legacy FC. Prior to that loss, the Spirit had won back-to-back games against Portland Thorns and Bay FC. Across these five matches, the Spirit have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Angel City FC come into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 victory over Utah Royals, and they also beat Boston Legacy FC 2-5 in that run. The only points dropped came in a 3-3 draw with Denver Summit FC. Angel City have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 17, 2026, when Angel City FC and Washington Spirit drew 1-1 in NWSL action. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, the record is evenly contested, with Washington Spirit winning two, Angel City FC winning two, and one match ending level. The sides have also shared a 2-2 draw and Washington recorded a 3-4 away defeat at their own ground in May 2025.

Standings

Washington Spirit sit second in the NWSL table, firmly in the hunt for a top playoff seed, while Angel City FC occupy sixth place and are looking to push into the upper half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: