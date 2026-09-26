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NWSL
team-logoWashington Spirit
team-logoAngel City FC
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Watch Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC
Washington Spirit
Angel City FC
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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NWSL - Game Week 24

Today's game between Washington Spirit and Angel City FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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ion

ion

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Tubi

Tubi

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Washington Spirit host Angel City FC in NWSL action, with both sides carrying different ambitions into this fixture.

Adrian Gonzalez's Spirit sit second in the NWSL standings and have built real momentum in recent weeks. Three wins from their last five matches, including victories over Portland Thorns and Bay FC, have cemented their place among the playoff contenders.

Angel City FC arrive in sixth place, managed by Leif Gunnar Smerud. The visitors have been in strong form themselves, winning four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 draw with Denver Summit FC.

The Spirit suffered a 0-3 loss to Boston Legacy FC in their most recent outing before bouncing back with a 0-3 win over Chicago Stars. That kind of resilience will be tested again here against an Angel City side showing consistent results on the road.

Angle City's recent 0-3 win over Utah Royals and a 2-5 victory against Boston Legacy FC underline the threat Smerud's team carries going forward.

This is a fixture between two sides with genuine playoff intent. Find out how to watch the action live below.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Gonzalez

Washington Spirit head coach Adrian Gonzalez has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC manager Leif Gunnar Smerud is similarly without a confirmed squad sheet, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

WAS

WAS - Form

ORL
L0-1
BAY
W1-0
POT
W1-2
BOL
L0-3
CST
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ANG

ANG - Form

BOL
W2-5
RLO
W0-2
DNS
D3-3
OLR
W3-1
UTA
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Washington Spirit have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 0-3 win over Chicago Stars, following a 0-3 defeat to Boston Legacy FC. Prior to that loss, the Spirit had won back-to-back games against Portland Thorns and Bay FC. Across these five matches, the Spirit have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Angel City FC come into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 victory over Utah Royals, and they also beat Boston Legacy FC 2-5 in that run. The only points dropped came in a 3-3 draw with Denver Summit FC. Angel City have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Washington SpiritDrawAngel City FC
2
2
1
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
1
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
1
FT
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
2
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
3
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
4
FT
NWSL
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
1
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
2
FT
NWSL
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
4
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
2
FT
12Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 17, 2026, when Angel City FC and Washington Spirit drew 1-1 in NWSL action. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, the record is evenly contested, with Washington Spirit winning two, Angel City FC winning two, and one match ending level. The sides have also shared a 2-2 draw and Washington recorded a 3-4 away defeat at their own ground in May 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2616643420+1454
W
W
W
L
D
2
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2615383827+1148
W
W
W
L
W
3
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2514473623+1346
W
L
W
W
L
4
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
2513394133+842
L
W
L
W
L
5
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2512674234+842
W
D
L
D
W
6
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
26124103331+240
W
L
L
W
W
7
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
2511684328+1539
W
W
D
W
W
8
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
25123104837+1139
L
L
W
L
W
9
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2511593936+338
L
D
W
W
D
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
259884133+835
W
D
D
W
W
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
2593133240-830
L
D
W
L
W
12
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2585123135-429
W
L
L
L
L
13
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2575132634-826
W
D
L
L
L
14
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2675143244-1226
L
L
W
W
L
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2672173551-1623
L
L
L
L
L
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2652191560-4517
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Playoff

Washington Spirit sit second in the NWSL table, firmly in the hunt for a top playoff seed, while Angel City FC occupy sixth place and are looking to push into the upper half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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