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Conference League
team-logoSt.Truiden
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium
team-logoBrann
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch VV St. Truiden vs Brann live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

St.Truiden vs Brann
St.Truiden
Brann
Conference League

VV St. Truiden face Brann in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

VV St. Truiden and Brann kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch VV St. Truiden vs. Brann live today: TV channels and live streams

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at VV St. Truiden and Brann?

Across their last five competitive matches, St. Truiden have two wins, no draws and two defeats. They scored eight goals and conceded six. Most recently, they lost 2-1 at home to Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian league. St. Truiden have won both of their most recent Conference League outings, though, including a 1-0 victory at FC Midtjylland.

Brann have three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches, scoring twelve goals and conceding nine. The Norwegians most recently beat Molde 3-2 in the Eliteserien. In the Conference League, Brann most recently won 4-1 at FK Kauno Zalgiris.

STT

STT - Form

IBE
W2-0
LOM
W4-1
MID
W0-1
CLB
L3-2
OHL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRA

BRA - Form

VAL
L3-1
KZA
W1-4
LIL
L3-2
GRU
W0-2
MOL
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Line-ups

St.Truiden vs Brann Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. De Meyer

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Form

STT

STT - Form

IBE
W2-0
LOM
W4-1
MID
W0-1
CLB
L3-2
OHL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRA

BRA - Form

VAL
L3-1
KZA
W1-4
LIL
L3-2
GRU
W0-2
MOL
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Head-to-head record

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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