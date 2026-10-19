CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Semi Finals 20 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Violette AC and Portmore United will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The match is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Violette AC host Portmore United in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with the Haitian club looking to extend their grip at the top of Group A.

Violette arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches in the competition. They have been defensively solid throughout the campaign, conceding just once across their four Caribbean Cup fixtures.

Portmore United sit second in Group B and need a positive result to maintain their position among the frontrunners. The Jamaican side have been inconsistent, mixing draws in domestic play with competitive Caribbean Cup outings.

The two clubs have met once before at this level, with Portmore claiming a 3-1 win over Violette in their earlier CONCACAF Caribbean Cup encounter. Violette will be looking to settle that score on home ground.

With both sides still in contention to advance, the stakes are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Violette AC vs Portmore United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Violette AC is not yet available, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portmore United are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage, with no injury or suspension data currently listed. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Violette AC have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Portmore United in a 3-1 loss. Before that result, they had beaten Club Sando 1-0, SV Broki, Delfines del Este FC, and Defence Force 3-0, building a run of four consecutive wins in the Caribbean Cup. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded four.

Portmore United have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Violette AC in the Caribbean Cup, following back-to-back 1-1 draws against Waterhouse FC and Arnett Gardens in the Premier League. They also beat Humble Lions 4-1 and Cibao during this run, scoring ten goals and conceding five across all five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have one recorded meeting between them. Portmore United beat Violette AC 3-1 in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on October 14, 2026, which stands as the only head-to-head result available. Portmore hold the advantage in that single encounter.

Standings

Violette AC lead Group A in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, placing them in a strong position to advance from the group stage. Portmore United sit second in Group B, meaning they remain in contention but cannot afford further dropped points if they want to secure progression.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Violette AC vs Portmore United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: