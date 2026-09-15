CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 5 15 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Violette AC and Club Sando will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Violette AC vs Club Sando are listed below.

Violette AC host Club Sando in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both sides arriving in strong form and separated by just one place in the standings.

Violette lead the group after three wins from three in the Caribbean Cup. The Haitian club have been the most consistent side in Group A, beating Defence Force 3-0 and following that with a 1-0 win over Delfines del Este FC before defeating SV Broki 2-1 in their most recent outing.

Club Sando sit second and have their own momentum to protect. Back-to-back wins in the group stage, including a 2-0 victory over Defence Force and a 2-1 win against SV Broki, have positioned them as genuine contenders for top spot.

The two sides come into this fixture having both recorded wins in their last Caribbean Cup matches, which makes this a direct confrontation between the group's form teams.

Violette's home record in this competition gives them a natural advantage, and their defensive solidity — conceding just once in three Caribbean Cup games — will be tested by a Club Sando side that has scored four goals across their two most recent fixtures.

Club Sando drew 0-0 with Delfines del Este FC in their last outing before this match, a result that snapped their winning run. They will be looking to rediscover that scoring touch against the group leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Violette AC vs Club Sando live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Violette AC vs Club Sando with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Violette AC have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Club Sando are similarly without confirmed squad details, with no injuries or suspensions reported. Lineup information for the away side will also follow as the match approaches.

Form

Violette AC have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 5-0 loss to Leon in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup. In the Caribbean Cup alone, they have won all three fixtures, scoring five goals and conceding once. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over SV Broki on September 9.

Club Sando have won two of their last three Caribbean Cup matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 0-0 draw against Delfines del Este FC on September 8. Prior to that draw, they beat Defence Force 2-0 and SV Broki 2-1. Across their three Caribbean Cup fixtures, they have scored four goals and conceded one.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Violette AC and Club Sando. This fixture may represent the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Violette AC VIO 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9 W W W 2 Club Sando 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 D W W 3 Defence Force DEF 3 1 0 2 2 6 -4 3 L W L 4 Delfines del Este FC DDE 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2 D D L 5 SV Broki SVB 4 0 1 3 3 6 -3 1 L D L L Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group A, Violette AC currently sit first while Club Sando are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Violette AC vs Club Sando today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: