LaLiga - Game Week 5 14 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Real Betis will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Villarreal vs Real Betis is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, and ESPN Select. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

Villarreal host Real Betis at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture on Sunday, September 13, 2026, with both clubs arriving in contrasting moods after their respective Champions League openers.

Villarreal suffered a bruising 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek, a result that extended a difficult run of form for Inigo Perez's side. They have now lost three of their last five competitive matches and sit 17th in the LaLiga table.

Real Betis, by contrast, are riding a wave of confidence. Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Lille 3-2 in their Champions League opener, with Troy Parrott scoring the winner on his debut in European competition. The Republic of Ireland forward has quickly become one of the most talked-about forwards in Spain.

Betis also beat Real Madrid 1-0 in LaLiga last weekend, a result that reinforced their position in fifth place and underlined the gap in momentum between these two sides heading into Sunday.

For Villarreal, this is a chance to arrest a slide before it deepens. Playing at home offers some comfort, but the Yellow Submarine will need a sharp response after conceding five goals across their last two league games.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Real Betis live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Real Betis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inigo Perez is without Juan Foyth and Carlos Romero through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting the squad. Villarreal's projected XI includes Luiz Junior in goal, a back four of Sergi Cardona, Alex Freeman, Logan Costa, and Renato Veiga, with Nathan Saliba, Nicolas Pepe, Alberto Moleiro, and Pape Gueye in midfield, and Ayoze Perez alongside Gerard Moreno in attack.

Manuel Pellegrini names a full squad with no injuries or suspensions reported. Real Betis's projected XI is expected to feature Alvaro Valles in goal, a back line of Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia, Hector Bellerin, and Natan, with Isco, Antony, Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca, and Pablo Fornals in midfield, and Juan Hernandez leading the line.

Form

Villarreal have won none of their last five competitive matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on September 8. Earlier in the run, they also lost 2-3 to Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga and 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Champions League victory over Lille, and they also beat Real Madrid 1-0 in LaLiga on September 4. Their only loss in the run came against Levante, where they conceded five in a 5-2 defeat. Betis scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 17, 2026, when Real Betis hosted Villarreal and won 2-0. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in October 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal hold three wins to Betis's two, though Betis have taken the last two meetings.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Villarreal sit 17th while Real Betis are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Real Betis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: