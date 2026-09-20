LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Levante will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Villarreal vs Levante is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Villarreal host Levante at the Estadio de la Ceramica in LaLiga, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table and in need of a positive result.

Inigo Perez's side have endured a wretched run of form, winning just one of their last five competitive matches. Their only victory in that stretch came away at Malaga, but four defeats before that — including losses to Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund, Deportivo de A Coruna, and Deportivo Alaves — have left the Yellow Submarine in serious trouble.

Villarreal's defensive record has been a particular concern. They have conceded ten goals across their last five games, and the pressure on Perez is growing with each passing week.

Levante arrive in similar circumstances. Luis Castro's side sit just one place below Villarreal in the table and have struggled for consistency, though they did show attacking quality earlier in the campaign with a 5-2 win over Real Betis. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 defeat to Barcelona, a match in which Lamine Yamal starred.

Levante carry three injury absences into this fixture, which could limit Castro's options in key areas of the pitch.

Both clubs are desperate for points, and the margin between safety and further trouble is thin. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Levante live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inigo Perez has a fully available squad for the visit of Levante, with no injuries or suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Peter Gulacsi; Renato Veiga, Pau Navarro, Alex Freeman, Sergi Cardona; Tajon Buchanan, Santi Comesana, Nathan Saliba, Ilias Akhomach; Ayoze Perez, Alberto Moleiro.

Luis Castro is without three players through injury — Etta Eyong, Alejandro Primo, and Hugo Sotelo — as Levante make the trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica. Castro's projected XI is: Mathew Ryan; Aissa Mandi, Jeremy Toljan, Adrian De La Fuente, Manuel Sanchez; Roger Brugue, Victor Garcia, Jon Olasagasti; Axel Tape, Petar Ratkov, Dani Requena.

Form

Villarreal have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory away at Malaga on September 17, which ended a run of four straight defeats. Before that win, they lost 1-2 to Real Betis, 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and 2-3 to Deportivo de A Coruna. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Levante have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match was a 2-4 loss to Barcelona on September 13. Their best result in the run was a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis on August 29, though they also drew 0-0 with both Malaga and Osasuna. Levante scored seven goals and conceded eleven across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a club friendly on August 5, 2026, when Villarreal won 1-0. Before that, Villarreal beat Levante 5-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in LaLiga on May 2, 2026, and won 1-0 away at Levante in the league in February 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings — which include three LaLiga fixtures, one club friendly from 2022, and one from 2026 — Villarreal hold four wins to Levante's one, with Levante's only victory coming in a LaLiga match in April 2022.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Villarreal sit 14th and Levante are placed 15th — a single position separating two sides who both need to move away from the wrong end of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: