LaLiga - Game Week 4 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Deportivo de A Coruna will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this LaLiga fixture are listed below.

Villarreal host Deportivo de A Coruna at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal in a LaLiga fixture that brings together two clubs at very different stages of their current seasons.

Inigo Perez's side have struggled for consistency in the early weeks of the campaign. After two draws to open the season, Villarreal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves in their most recent LaLiga outing, leaving them in 15th place and in need of a home response.

Deportivo arrive in Villarreal in a far more confident mood. Antonio Hidalgo's side beat Valencia 3-1 on August 30 to claim their first LaLiga win since returning to the top flight, and they sit eighth in the table after a steady start to life back in Spain's top division.

The Galician club have made no secret of their ambitions since winning promotion. They spent nearly 25 million euros on 10 new signings and have continued to strengthen, most recently securing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado on a season-long loan with a purchase option — a statement of intent from a club rebuilding with real purpose.

For Villarreal, the pressure is already building. Three points from nine available in LaLiga is not the return the Yellow Submarine would have planned, and a home game against a newly promoted side represents an opportunity they cannot afford to miss.

Deportivo will not see it that way. They have the squad depth, the financial backing, and now the early results to suggest they can compete with established LaLiga sides from the first weekend.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Villarreal coach Inigo Perez has a clean bill of health for this fixture, with no injuries or suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Luiz Junior; Alex Freeman, Pau Navarro, Carlos Romero, Renato Veiga; Alberto Moleiro, Pape Gueye, Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana; Ayoze Perez, Georges Mikautadze.

Deportivo de A Coruna will be without Noe Carrillo through injury, while Adria Altimira serves a suspension. Antonio Hidalgo's projected starting lineup is: Leo Roman; Lucas Noubi, Bright Ede, Giacomo Quagliata, Ximo Navarro; Riki Rodriguez, Mario Soriano, Lorenzo Amatucci, Luismi Cruz; Bil Nsongo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Villarreal have taken four points from their first two LaLiga matches, with both ending 2-2 — against Racing Santander on the opening day and Atletico Madrid on August 23. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves on August 28, which ended a run of back-to-back draws. Across their last five matches in all competitions, they record two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Both wins came in pre-season friendlies, against Galatasaray and Levante. Villarreal have scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Deportivo de A Coruna have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 LaLiga win over Valencia on August 30 — their standout result of the campaign so far. Before that, they drew 1-1 with both Malaga and Elche in their opening two league fixtures. Their only defeat in the sequence was a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, while a 1-0 win over Genoa rounded out the five matches. Deportivo have scored six goals and conceded four across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 12, 2018, when Deportivo hosted Villarreal and lost 4-2. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in January 2018. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal hold two wins to Deportivo's one, with two draws. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2017-18 LaLiga season.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit 15th while Deportivo de A Coruna are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: