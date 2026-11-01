Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.

United States DAZN United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

DFB Pokal Frauen - 1/8 2 Nov 2026 - 12:00

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim kick off at 18:00 on 02.11.2026.

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live today: TV and live stream

You can watch the match live on WOW. Find the live-stream options below.

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Recent form

Wolfsburg have won four of their last five competitive matches, losing the other. They most recently beat 1. FC Köln 3-0 in the Bundesliga after a 5-0 win over Mainz 05. Across those five games, Wolfsburg scored 17 goals and conceded just three. Their only defeat in that run came against Hoffenheim in September.

Hoffenheim have also won four and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, having previously beaten Mainz 3-1 and won 1-2 away at Nürnberg. They also beat Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the DFB Cup. Across those five games, Hoffenheim scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Form

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: The tables