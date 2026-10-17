Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and SSC Napoli will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Venezia vs Napoli is available to watch live via Paramount+ and Peacock. Broadcaster details are listed below.

Napoli travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face Venezia in Serie A, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to steady themselves after a turbulent start to the season.

Venezia sit bottom of the table and have lost six of their opening six league fixtures, a run that already cost Stroppa his job. Davide Nicola has since been appointed as the new head coach, and this match represents his first real test in charge.

For Napoli, the pressure is mounting. Four defeats in eight matches across all competitions have raised serious questions about Allegri's system, and a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League midweek did little to ease the tension. The mood around the club is far from settled.

The relationship between Allegri and Kevin De Bruyne has also come under scrutiny following the Villarreal defeat, with the Belgian's role in the team increasingly a source of debate. How Allegri handles that situation could define the shape of Napoli's season.

With Italian clubs having endured a historically poor week in Europe — all four Serie A representatives lost in the same Champions League round for the first time — a response in the league is not just desirable, it is necessary.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Venezia vs Napoli.

How to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Venezia are without several players, including Marin Sverko, Bartol Franjic, Gianluca Busio, Thierry Correia, Pasquale Mazzocchi, and Andrea Adorante. Nicola is expected to field a lineup featuring Filip Stankovic in goal, with John Yeboah and Akor Adams leading the attack. Napoli have their own injury concerns, with Alessandro Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Antonio Vergara, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Mathias Olivera, and Costantino Favasuli all sidelined. Allegri's projected XI includes Alex Meret in goal, with Kevin De Bruyne and Stanislav Lobotka in midfield and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Venezia arrive in poor form, having won just one of their last five competitive matches — a friendly against Rapid Wien — while losing the other four, including a 3-1 defeat to Atalanta in their most recent Serie A outing. Across those five matches, they have scored seven goals but conceded ten, pointing to a defensive fragility that has defined their season. Napoli's recent record is more mixed. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five, with a 3-0 win over Frosinone offering a brief moment of encouragement before the 3-1 reverse against Villarreal brought them back to earth. They have scored five goals across those five matches while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw in Venice in March 2025. Before that, Napoli won 1-0 at home in December 2024, and the overall record across the last four Serie A encounters favours Napoli, who have not lost to Venezia in recent memory. Napoli have scored six goals across the last four competitive meetings without conceding, underlining their historical dominance in this fixture.

Standings

In Serie A, Venezia are bottom of the table in 20th place, while Napoli sit in eighth. The gap in league position reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: