How to watch today's Velez Sarsfield vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Velez Sarsfield and Club Atletico Penarol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Velez Sarsfield will take on Atletico Penarol in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the José Amalfitani Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are heading into this game on the back of a defeat but had won two games back-to-back before that. They will hope to claim an early advantage in the group and will be confident, considering the visitors' recent form. Penarol have lost four out of their last five games and desperately need a comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Velez Sarsfield vs Club Atletico Penarol kick-off time

The match will be played at the José Amalfitani Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield team news

Vélez Sarsfield enter this Copa Libertadores clash aiming to capitalize on their defensive solidity despite recent struggles in attack. The team has scored less than 1.5 goals in 14 of their last 15 home matches, highlighting their offensive inefficiency. However, their defense remains reliable, conceding an average of just 1.1 goals per match.

Injuries have impacted the squad significantly, with six players sidelined, including Thiago Fernández, Roberto García, and Florian Monzón. Vélez will rely on experienced players like Bouzat and Romero to lead the charge as they seek to maintain their three-match winning streak.

Club Atletico Penarol team news

Peñarol face an uphill battle as they travel to Buenos Aires with a poor record in recent matches. The Uruguayan side has struggled for consistency, winning only one of their last eight games.

Key players like Cabrera and Cabo will need to step up to breach Vélez's sturdy defense. Manager Diego Aguirre will be looking for his team to rediscover the form that earned them their 52nd domestic championship last season.

