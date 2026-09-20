Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 20 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and Tigre will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Velez Sarsfield vs Tigre is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Velez Sarsfield host Tigre in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a telling fixture in the Clausura standings.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's Velez side have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, drawing with both Newell's Old Boys and Deportivo Riestra before a creditable 2-2 against River Plate. A win over Estudiantes in between showed they can close out games when needed.

Tigre arrive under Diego Dabove having lost their last two Liga Profesional outings. A Copa Sudamericana exit to Montevideo City Torque compounded a difficult run, and the visitors will need to arrest that slide quickly.

Velez sit third in Clausura Group A, putting pressure on Tigre who occupy tenth in Clausura Group B. The gap in standings reflects the difference in form between these two sides right now.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Tigre live.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield are managed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Their projected XI has not been released at this stage.

Tigre head coach Diego Dabove is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injury or suspension data available. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Velez Sarsfield have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional, following a 1-0 win over Estudiantes. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with River Plate and 1-1 with Deportivo Riestra, with their only defeat coming against Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina.

Tigre have managed one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional, and they also lost 2-1 to Gimnasia LP. A 2-1 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago provided their sole bright spot, while a Copa Sudamericana loss to Montevideo City Torque rounded out a difficult stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Tigre and Velez Sarsfield drew 1-1 in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Velez hold the stronger record with two wins to Tigre's one, with two draws completing the series. Tigre's most notable result in that run was a 3-0 home win in January 2025.

Standings

Velez sit third in Clausura Group A, placing them firmly in contention at the top of their group, while Tigre find themselves tenth in Clausura Group B, where they will be eager to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: