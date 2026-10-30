Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 31 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and San Lorenzo will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 6:15 PM.

US-based viewers can watch Velez Sarsfield vs San Lorenzo live via Fanatiz or ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Velez Sarsfield host San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional fixture that pits one of the table's in-form sides against a team still searching for consistency on the road.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's Velez arrive off the back of a commanding 5-0 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago, a result that underlines just how well they are playing right now. Third in the Apertura Group A and second in the Clausura Group A, Velez have the look of a side with genuine ambitions for the title race.

San Lorenzo come into this one with mixed recent form. Ruben Dario Insua's side have back-to-back Liga Profesional wins over Deportivo Riestra and Estudiantes to their name, but losses to Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors earlier in the run exposed vulnerabilities that Velez will look to exploit.

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended goalless in April 2026, and the head-to-head record over the last five encounters leans in Velez's favour. San Lorenzo will need to improve on their away performances if they are to take anything from this one.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, read on.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield are managed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Lorenzo are led by Ruben Dario Insua, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage. Further details will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Velez Sarsfield head into this match in strong form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 5-0 demolition of Central Cordoba de Santiago, and they also claimed a 1-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza during this run. A 2-0 defeat to Lanus represents their only real low point across the five matches. Velez scored 11 goals and conceded six across that period, with the Central Cordoba result pointing to a side capable of real attacking output.

San Lorenzo's last five Liga Profesional matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Newell's Old Boys, while prior to that they beat Estudiantes 2-1 on the road and defeated Deportivo Riestra 1-0. Losses to Defensa y Justicia, 3-0, and Boca Juniors, 2-0, sit at the other end of the run. San Lorenzo scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, a Liga Profesional fixture at San Lorenzo that ended 0-0. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Velez hold the stronger record with two wins to San Lorenzo's one, and two matches ending level. Velez's most decisive result in the dataset was a 3-1 Copa Argentina victory in August 2024.

Standings

Velez sit second in the Clausura Group A and third in the Apertura Group A, placing them firmly in the title conversation in both tables. San Lorenzo occupy ninth in the Clausura and seventh in the Apertura, meaning they arrive needing points to stay relevant in both standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: