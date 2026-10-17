Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 17 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and Gimnasia Mendoza will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

The Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia Mendoza match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Fanatiz subscribers can stream the match at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900, while ViX coverage details are available at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-vix-channel/bltdd5a777e33fbe42f.

Velez Sarsfield host Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, with both sides looking to consolidate their positions in the standings after a mixed run of results.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's Velez side come into this match having lost their last outing, a 2-0 defeat to Lanus, and will be eager to respond in front of their own supporters.

Gimnasia Mendoza, managed by Dario Franco, arrive in better spirits after beating Newell's Old Boys 1-0 last time out, a result that will have lifted confidence heading into this road trip.

Velez have shown they can score goals, but defensive consistency has been an issue across recent weeks, and Franco's side will look to exploit any uncertainty at the back.

For Gimnasia, backing up that win against Newell's will be the challenge. Their form has been uneven, and a result here would represent a genuine statement of intent.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia Mendoza, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia Mendoza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield are managed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Gimnasia Mendoza head into the match under Dario Franco, with no lineup, injury, or suspension details currently available. Further squad news will be added when confirmed.

Form

Velez Sarsfield have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Lanus, though they had previously beaten Tigre 3-2 and Estudiantes 1-0. Across those five games, Velez scored seven goals and conceded six, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but not always watertight at the back.

Gimnasia Mendoza's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. They beat Newell's Old Boys 1-0 in their most recent game, but suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Estudiantes the week before. Gimnasia scored three goals and conceded five across the five-match run, with two of those matches ending goalless or low-scoring, pointing to a side that can be difficult to break down on their day.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the provided data came in April 2026, when Gimnasia Mendoza beat Velez Sarsfield 3-2 at home in the Liga Profesional. That result gives Gimnasia the edge in recent head-to-head history, with five goals scored across that single recorded fixture.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Velez Sarsfield sit fourth and Gimnasia Mendoza fifth, meaning both clubs are in contention and separated by just one place. In the Apertura Group A, Velez hold third position while Gimnasia are tenth, reflecting a wider gap in that part of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia Mendoza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: