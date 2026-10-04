Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 5 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Velez Sarsfield and Club Atletico Platense will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Velez Sarsfield vs Club Atletico Platense is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Velez Sarsfield host Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional, with Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side looking to build on a strong run of domestic form.

Velez arrive in reasonable shape. They sit third in Clausura Group A and have taken seven points from their last five Liga Profesional matches, with wins over Tigre and Estudiantes bookending a draw against Newell's Old Boys.

Platense come into this fixture under pressure. Martin Palermo's side are 13th in Clausura Group A and have struggled for consistency, losing to Newell's Old Boys in their most recent Liga Profesional outing and carrying the weight of back-to-back Copa Libertadores defeats to Fluminense.

The visitors did beat Estudiantes 1-0 in the Copa Argentina on October 2, which offers some encouragement, but their Liga Profesional record remains a concern for Palermo.

Velez have the better of this fixture in recent years and will be confident on home soil. Barros Schelotto's squad have not lost to Platense in their last four meetings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Velez Sarsfield are managed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Platense are led by Martin Palermo. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage for the away side either, with squad details to follow as the match approaches.

Form

Velez have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 win over Tigre in the Liga Profesional, and they also beat Estudiantes 1-0 earlier in the run. The only defeat in that stretch came against Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina. Barros Schelotto's side have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.

Platense have won twice, lost twice, and drawn once in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Argentina win over Estudiantes on October 2, though before that they fell 1-0 to Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional. The away side scored six goals and conceded five across the five matches, with their two Copa Libertadores defeats to Fluminense — 2-0 and then a 2-1 loss — framing a difficult month.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Platense hosted Velez in the Liga Profesional and lost 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Velez have won three times, with one draw and one Platense victory — a 1-0 win for the visitors in January 2025. Velez have not lost to Platense in four straight meetings.

Standings

Velez sit third in both the Clausura and Apertura Group A standings, while Platense are placed 13th in Clausura Group A and 12th in Apertura Group A, underlining the gap in domestic league standing between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Velez Sarsfield vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: