Serie A - Game Week 33 29 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Flamengo will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz.

Vasco da Gama host Flamengo in a Serie A Rio derby that carries very different stakes for each side. The two clubs arrive at this fixture in contrasting circumstances, with the table telling a stark story before a ball is kicked.

Pedro Emanuel's Vasco sit 13th in the standings, close enough to the bottom three to make every home point feel urgent. A morale-boosting 3-2 win over Corinthians last time out gives them something to build on, but the margin for error at this stage of the season is thin.

Flamengo come in as league leaders and return to domestic football after the pain of a Copa Libertadores semi-final exit. Leonardo Jardim's side were knocked out by Estudiantes on penalties at the Maracana, with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saving three consecutive spot-kicks to end their continental campaign. There is a point to prove.

On the pitch, Flamengo's Serie A form has been strong. Three wins from their last five league outings, including a 3-2 victory over Atletico MG most recently, have kept them firmly at the summit. Jardim will expect his squad to channel the frustration of Thursday night into a performance here.

For Vasco, the opportunity is clear. A derby win against the league leaders at home would do more than just collect three points — it would send a signal about their survival credentials and provide genuine breathing room above the relegation places.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Vasco da Gama. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leonardo Jardim has also kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for Flamengo at this stage. Full details will be published when official information becomes available.

Form

Vasco da Gama head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Corinthians, which followed a 1-3 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Boca Juniors. Earlier in the run, they beat Boca Juniors 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Remo. Across those five matches, Vasco scored five goals and conceded five.

Flamengo arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Atletico MG, which followed a Copa Libertadores exit on penalties against Estudiantes after a goalless second leg. A 3-0 league win over Bahia earlier in that run underlines their domestic consistency. Flamengo scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 in a Serie A fixture in May 2026, with Flamengo as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, spanning Serie A, the Carioca Taca Guanabara, and other competitions, Flamengo have won three, with one draw and one goalless result, and Vasco have yet to win any of the last five meetings between the sides.

Standings

Flamengo sit top of Serie A, meaning this fixture is a chance for the league leaders to extend their advantage at the summit. Vasco are 13th, close enough to the bottom of the table to make the points here genuinely consequential for their survival hopes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: