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Major League Soccer
team-logoVancouver Whitecaps
BC Place
team-logoSt. Louis City
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Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City
Vancouver Whitecaps
St. Louis City
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 23
BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis City will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost across smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

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Vancouver Whitecaps host St. Louis City at BC Place in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that matters at both ends of the table. Jesper Soerensen's side carry the momentum of Western Conference leaders into this one, while Yoann Damet's visitors arrive needing points to stay in the playoff picture.

The Whitecaps have been in commanding form across the MLS regular season. A 5-0 demolition of FC Dallas on August 23 was the kind of result that signals genuine title intent, and Vancouver have lost just once in their last four MLS outings. Their position at the top of the Western Conference standings is no accident.

St. Louis City arrive in a more complicated spot. Damet's team drew 3-3 with FC Dallas in their last MLS outing, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and their defensive fragility. They sit sixth in the Western Conference, close enough to the top five to make every point count.

For Vancouver, the midweek distraction of the Canadian Championship adds a layer of context. The Whitecaps drew 1-1 with CF Montreal on September 3, a result that will have taken some edge off their preparations. Soerensen will want his side to refocus quickly with the regular season entering its decisive phase.

St. Louis have shown they can score goals, but conceding three in their last MLS match against Dallas will concern Damet. Against a Vancouver side that has kept clean sheets and scored freely, defensive organisation will be the priority for the visitors.

BC Place has been a fortress for the Whitecaps this season. The home crowd and the familiarity of the surface have been genuine factors in their strong Western Conference record.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City, including the live stream option, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City Probable lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps crest
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
Formation
St. Louis City crest
St. Louis City
STL
St. Louis City crest
St. Louis City
STL

Manager

  • J. Soerensen

Jesper Soerensen names the Vancouver Whitecaps squad with no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team picture becomes clearer.

Yoann Damet is similarly without confirmed absence or suspension news for St. Louis City, and no projected XI has been provided. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

VAN

VAN - Form

SEA
W0-2
HOU
L0-1
DAL
W5-0
SKC
W0-3
MTL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
STL

STL - Form

RSL
D1-1
SJE
W1-3
SKC
D1-1
HOU
W2-1
DAL
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship on September 3. Before that, they won 3-0 at Sporting Kansas City and 5-0 at home against FC Dallas in back-to-back MLS victories. Their only MLS defeat in the run came 0-1 at Houston Dynamo on August 20. Vancouver have scored seven goals and conceded two across their last five MLS fixtures.

St. Louis City have taken two wins, three draws, and no defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas on August 30. They also beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 and won 3-1 at San Jose Earthquakes during this run, with draws against Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake. St. Louis have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Vancouver WhitecapsDrawSt. Louis City
4
1
0
Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
3
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
0
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
0
FT
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
1
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
4
FT
Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
4
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
3
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
0
FT
14Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on August 24, 2025, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-2 at BC Place. The previous encounter, played at St. Louis in April 2025, ended 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Vancouver have won three and St. Louis City have won none, with two draws. The most decisive result in recent meetings was a 4-3 Vancouver win at BC Place in June 2024.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2113444818+3043
W
W
L
W
D
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2212373026+439
D
L
W
W
W
3
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2310673622+1436
D
D
L
L
D
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2210483933+634
D
L
L
L
L
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
229764137+434
D
L
W
W
D
6
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
229763330+334
D
W
D
W
D
7
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
22101113128+331
W
L
W
W
W
8
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
228684033+730
W
W
L
W
D
9
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
227873032-229
D
W
L
D
D
10
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
218493433+128
L
L
L
D
D
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2284103939028
L
D
W
L
W
12
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
217592429-526
D
D
L
L
L
13
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
236892835-726
L
D
W
L
D
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
2266102841-1324
W
D
W
L
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2243152054-3415
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while St. Louis City are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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