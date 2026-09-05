Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 22:30 BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis City will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost across smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

Vancouver Whitecaps host St. Louis City at BC Place in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that matters at both ends of the table. Jesper Soerensen's side carry the momentum of Western Conference leaders into this one, while Yoann Damet's visitors arrive needing points to stay in the playoff picture.

The Whitecaps have been in commanding form across the MLS regular season. A 5-0 demolition of FC Dallas on August 23 was the kind of result that signals genuine title intent, and Vancouver have lost just once in their last four MLS outings. Their position at the top of the Western Conference standings is no accident.

St. Louis City arrive in a more complicated spot. Damet's team drew 3-3 with FC Dallas in their last MLS outing, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and their defensive fragility. They sit sixth in the Western Conference, close enough to the top five to make every point count.

For Vancouver, the midweek distraction of the Canadian Championship adds a layer of context. The Whitecaps drew 1-1 with CF Montreal on September 3, a result that will have taken some edge off their preparations. Soerensen will want his side to refocus quickly with the regular season entering its decisive phase.

St. Louis have shown they can score goals, but conceding three in their last MLS match against Dallas will concern Damet. Against a Vancouver side that has kept clean sheets and scored freely, defensive organisation will be the priority for the visitors.

BC Place has been a fortress for the Whitecaps this season. The home crowd and the familiarity of the surface have been genuine factors in their strong Western Conference record.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City, including the live stream option, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesper Soerensen names the Vancouver Whitecaps squad with no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team picture becomes clearer.

Yoann Damet is similarly without confirmed absence or suspension news for St. Louis City, and no projected XI has been provided. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship on September 3. Before that, they won 3-0 at Sporting Kansas City and 5-0 at home against FC Dallas in back-to-back MLS victories. Their only MLS defeat in the run came 0-1 at Houston Dynamo on August 20. Vancouver have scored seven goals and conceded two across their last five MLS fixtures.

St. Louis City have taken two wins, three draws, and no defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas on August 30. They also beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 and won 3-1 at San Jose Earthquakes during this run, with draws against Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake. St. Louis have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on August 24, 2025, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-2 at BC Place. The previous encounter, played at St. Louis in April 2025, ended 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Vancouver have won three and St. Louis City have won none, with two draws. The most decisive result in recent meetings was a 4-3 Vancouver win at BC Place in June 2024.

Standings

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while St. Louis City are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: