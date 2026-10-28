Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 22:30 BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and San Diego FC will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee or separate pass required.

Vancouver Whitecaps host San Diego FC at BC Place in a Western Conference Major League Soccer fixture that means very different things to each side.

Jesper Soerensen's Whitecaps sit at the top of the Western Conference, but their recent form has shown cracks. Back-to-back losses have disrupted what had been a steady climb, and Vancouver will want a response on home soil.

San Diego arrive in poor shape. Mikey Varas's side have not won any of their last five MLS matches, collecting draws and suffering defeats in a run that has left them deep in the bottom half of the West.

The head-to-head record offers Vancouver little comfort in terms of a guaranteed advantage — San Diego have shown they can hurt this Whitecaps side, as the meetings between these clubs have produced plenty of goals and no shortage of drama.

For Vancouver, three points would reassert their grip on first place ahead of the playoff push. For San Diego, this is a chance to end a difficult run and prove they can compete against the conference's best.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego FC live.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesper Soerensen has not confirmed a starting lineup for Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mikey Varas has similarly not released team news for San Diego FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions have been reported for the travelling squad at this stage, and further information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids, following a 1-2 win away at Austin FC. The Whitecaps also drew 0-0 with St. Louis City and 1-1 with Los Angeles FC during the run, with their only other defeat coming 3-1 against Chicago Fire FC. Vancouver scored six goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

San Diego FC have taken no wins from their last five MLS outings, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC, and they also drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy and 3-3 with Houston Dynamo FC. A 4-1 loss to Red Bull New York represents the low point of their recent form. San Diego scored 15 goals but conceded 14 across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat San Diego FC 4-2 at San Diego in MLS competition. Across the four recorded head-to-head matches, Vancouver hold the advantage, with three wins to San Diego's one, though San Diego's sole victory came in convincing fashion — a 5-3 win at Vancouver in June 2025.

Standings

Vancouver Whitecaps lead the Western Conference, while San Diego FC sit twelfth — a gap that frames this as a meeting between a side defending top spot and one fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: